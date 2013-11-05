(Corrects to show ECB rate meeting is this week in fourth
paragraph)
* Uncertainty high over next ECB policy move
* Forecast-beating U.S. ISM data adds to market caution
* Spain underperforms as investors make room for supply
* Strong early bidding for BTP Italia bond
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 5 Spanish bond yields bounced off
six-month lows on Tuesday, as investors shuffled portfolios
before a debt sale in a market hit by uncertainty over whether
the European Central Bank would flag further cuts in interest
rates.
The downbeat mood was exacerbated by data showing U.S.
service sector activity accelerated despite October's partial
government shutdown. That came days after a report showed U.S.
manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.
The brighter the economic news from the United States, the
sooner the Federal Reserve may begin to retreat from a programme
of bond-buying that has also indirectly supported euro zone
bonds.
And while any speculation of a cut in ECB rates this week
always looked a long shot, many players also seem less convinced
the bank will even give a clear promise of action.
"The market is backpedaling on monetary policy expectations
on both sides of the Atlantic. It is getting cold feet regarding
Thursday's ECB meeting," said David Schnautz, a strategist at
Commerzbank.
Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to
4.11 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt.
A report showing the country's registered jobless rose in
October also spurred profit-taking, lifting the yields off a
six-month low of 3.96 percent hit on Monday when Fitch upgraded
its outlook for the country's credit ratings.
German Bund yields rose 6 bps to 1.74 percent
with Bund futures extending falls to settle 73 ticks
down at 141.16 after the U.S. ISM service sector numbers.
"The recent batch of U.S. data suggesting that the October
government shutdown theatre didn't do anything damaging to the
U.S. economy leaves the market flirting with the idea that a
December tapering could still be on the cards and not March,"
said Schnautz.
QUARTER-POINT
A sharp drop in inflation last week prompted speculation the
ECB would at least flag further easing on Thursday, either
through hints of a 25 bps cut in the refinancing rate to 0.25
percent or of another offering of unlimited long-term loans to
banks.
That pushed euro zone bonds higher last week, but they gave
up some ground on Tuesday, with traders blaming the latest polls
predicting the ECB will hold fire. All but one of 23 traders
polled by Reuters saw no cut in November.
The doubts over the bank's policy also tempered demand for
riskier assets, with European shares retreating from a five-year
high.
"The fact that we are seeing Bunds soften, peripherals
underperform and equities weaken smacks of the market perhaps
reassessing whether it has got ahead of itself in terms of
expecting a near term policy response from the ECB," Rabobank
senior rate strategist Richard McGuire said.
Italian 10-year yields were 6 bps higher at
4.17 percent, while French, Austrian and Belgian yields also
rose.
Investors in Spain were making room for 3-4 billion euros of
2018, 2023 and 2026 bonds on offer on Thursday.
ITALY DEBT SALE
One trader said a rate cut would have a negligible impact on
the euro zone anyway so the market reaction to such a move,
while positive, would probably be muted.
Italy opened the books for a new "BTP Italia"
inflation-linked bond on Tuesday in a bid to tap wealthy
households to finance its 2 trillion euro debt burden.
The Treasury sold 16.8 billion euros on the first day of the
sale, prompting it to say it would close the
planned four-day sale early on Wednesday.
A strong sale could be a catalyst for a near-term rally in
Italian bonds, some analysts said. Even 15 billion euros would
have allowed the treasury to cut back on the size of other
offers at auctions for the rest of the year, UniCredit rate
strategist Luca Cazzulani said.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)