LONDON Nov 6 German Bund futures rose on Wednesday, tracking firmer U.S. Treasuries after Federal Reserve official John Williams said the central bank should wait for stronger evidence of growth momentum before trimming bond-buying.

Futures were last 22 ticks up at 141.38, having been hit the previous day by investor uncertainty over the European Central Bank would signal on Thursday that further monetary easing was imminent.

"Some of the Fed speak over the past 24 hours has been dovish. We had the commments from Williams overnight on tapering so we are following firmer Treasuries. The selloff yesterday may have been overdone too," a trader said.

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Williams also said late on Tuesday that once the central bank is confident the economy is back on track, it should then announce a definitive end to its massive bond buying programme.