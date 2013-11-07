* ECB could hint at further easing after inflation drop
* Bonds steady across euro zone
* Periphery expected to resume gains after debt sales
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 7 Euro zone bonds were mostly steady
on Thursday with investors wary of making portfolio adjustments
before a European Central Bank policy update they will examine
for any hints of further monetary easing ahead.
Spanish and Italian yields rose slightly but remained near
multi-month lows. Spanish debt rallied early this week on a
Fitch rating outlook upgrade, while Italian debt firmed after a
record sale of an inflation-linked bond on Thursday.
The ECB is expected to resist pressure later in the day to
cut interest rate amid a sharp drop in inflation, keeping its
key refinancing rate unchanged at 0.50 percent. But ECB
President Mario Draghi could signal possible action ahead.
The ECB will update its growth and inflation forecasts for
the euro zone at its December meeting, which some economists see
as a likelier date for a rate cut.
"We expect Draghi to be very dovish and they (the ECB) might
flag (a rate cut) for December and this is not entirely in the
price," one trader said.
Bund futures fell 8 ticks to 141.08, while 10-year
German yields were flat at 1.75 percent, some 10
basis points lower than they were after the last ECB meeting.
KBC strategist Piet Lammens said yields could recover that
ground if the ECB delivers no hint of further easing.
Any easing signal is likely to be supportive for peripheral
debt as investors would take more risks to maximise returns in a
low-rate environment. Spanish bonds could resume their rally
once an auction of 3-4 billion euros of 2018, 2023 and 2026
bonds gets out of the way later on Thursday.
Ten-year Spanish yields were 3 bps higher at
4.17 percent, having hit six-month lows of 3.96 percent this
week. A fall below 3.95 percent would take them to three-year
lows and below 3.80 percent to four-year lows.
Funding pressure for Italy reduced significantly after a
bumper 22.3 billion euro sale of "BTP Italia" bonds - four-year
inflation-linked paper aimed at retail investors.
The sale allowed Italy to reach about 95 percent of its
funding goal for the year and showed the country can rely on
wealthy domestic investors as a buffer in case the euro zone
crisis escalates again and foreign investors shy away.
Ten-year Italian yields were 1 bp up at 4.20
percent, having hit five-month lows of 4.07 percent this week.
"(This week's) supply is weighing on the periphery, but this
pressure should go away soon," KBC's Lammens said.
"The trend is positive and the ECB (outlook) is a good
reason for another rally in Italian and Spanish bonds."