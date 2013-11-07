LONDON Nov 7 German bonds briefly extended gains after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said monetary policy would remain accommodative.

German Bund futures rose to 142.00, having rallied after the ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates to a new record low of 0.25 percent.

They were last up 70 ticks on the day at 141.85.

Euribor interest rate futures extended gains across the 2014/2015 strip after Draghi said the ECB would extend liquidity operations.