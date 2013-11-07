* ECB surprises markets by cutting rates to record low
* Euro zone bond yields fall across the board
* Gap between periphery/core yield seen narrowing
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 7 Euro zone bonds rallied across the
board on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised
markets by cutting interest rates to a new record low and said
monetary policy would remain loose.
Short-dated German yields fell to multi-month lows and
Italian yields hit a new five-month trough after the ECB cut
rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent. The euro zone central
bank said it could take borrowing costs lower yet to prevent an
economic recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles.
All but one of 23 traders polled by Reuters this week had
expected the ECB to keep rates steady, although many in the
market thought it might signal a future cut.
"Inflation figures surprised recently on the downside and
they wanted to react promptly in order to prevent the market
from thinking too much about deflation risk," said Patrick Jacq,
European rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
Data last month showed euro zone inflation unexpectedly
dropped to a nearly four-year low in October.
Two-year German bond yields were 5 basis points
lower at 0.09 percent, having hit a five-month low earlier at
0.05 percent. Five-year yields fell to their lowest
since August.
Lower-rated debt outperformed, with Italian and Spanish
yields seeing their biggest one-day fall in more than a month.
Ten-year Italian yields fell 9 basis points to
4.10 percent and the Spanish equivalent was 8
basis points lower at 4.07 percent.
Richard McGuire, senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank,
said the ECB had provided a favourable backdrop for further
narrowing in spreads between peripheral and safe-haven bonds.
The 10-year Spanish/German government bond yield gap could
narrow as far as 200 bps from 238 bps currently, he said.
"Most people were caught off guard and the bullish impact of
this surprise was heightened by the dovish tone of the
accompanying press statement" McGuire added.
"I suspect the more likely recourse now would be for them to
cut the deposit rates into negative territory and/or provide an
additional bout of liquidity via a new LTRO (long-term
refinancing operation)." The latter was more likely, he added.
GROWTH
Policymakers were quick to praise the ECB's move, even
though many analysts have questioned whether a rate cut would
have any material impact on growth.
French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said the cut was
good for the euro's fundamentals, while Italian Prime Minister
Enrico Letta said the rate cut was "great news" and would help
economic growth.
The jury was still out.
"It's not the solution by itself, it's just a support," Jacq
added. "It can support growth as it's a signal that the ECB is
doing everything to prevent deflationary risk.
"If consumers, if producers are expecting deflation, then
growth is likely to be hit because they will not invest. So to
some extent, it's a policy signal rather than having a technical
impact," he added.
Yields on bonds issued by France, Austria, Belgium and the
Netherlands also fell by around 6 basis points.