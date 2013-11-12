* Bunds track weaker U.S. Treasuries after strong jobs data
* Focus on Fed speakers for steer on Fed tapering outlook
* Other euro zone bonds also soft
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 12 German Bunds hit three-week lows
on Tuesday, tracking weaker U.S. Treasuries on renewed bets that
the Federal Reserve could trim its bond purchases earlier than
previously expected.
The market focus is firmly on speeches from Fed officials
Dennis Lockhart and Narayana Kocherlakota for hints on when the
central bank might start rolling back its monetary stimulus.
Minds are still on the fallout of forecast-beating U.S. jobs
data on Friday which wiped away Bund gains triggered by the
European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut last week.
The Bund future shed 47 ticks to 140.54, its lowest
since Oct. 23 with German 10-year yields up 3.3
basis points at 1.79 percent, above levels seen just before the
ECB rate cut on Thursday.
U.S. 10-year yields were up 3.5 bps at 2.78 percent in
European trading, resuming their rise after a Veterans' Day
holiday on Monday.
"The main story for the Bunds is still the Fed and what
happens with tapering," said Alan McQuaid, chief economist at
Merrion Stockbrokers in Dublin.
"I still think more people expect them to move in March
rather than in December. That's my view as well, but I wouldn't
completely rule out December."
While many in the market saw Bunds outperforming U.S.
Treasuries, given the diverging monetary policy outlook between
the Fed and the ECB, German yields could be dragged higher
near-term by U.S. benchmarks.
A sustained break by the U.S. 10-year yield above 2.75
percent, a level seen by some as providing important resistance,
could herald a move towards 3 percent, the highest since early
September, when the Fed was expected to start scaling back its
stimulus.
"CAN OF WORMS'
A Reuters poll on Friday after the October jobs report
showed economists at several primary dealers thought the Fed
would cut its bond purchases as soon as January. Just two weeks
ago, a similar poll found the majority backing the central bank
to hold off until next March.
Lockhart and Kocherlakota are the first Fed officials to
speak since the strong payrolls print.
"It will be interesting to see whether they indicate more of
a shift towards QE tapering starting in December or in January,"
said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC.
Other euro zone bonds were also slightly weaker.
News that German coalition negotiators have proposed that
the country hold national referendums on major European policy
decisions had little immediate impact on the market, though
McQuaid said it could unsettle the market, particularly
peripheral euro zone bonds.
"From the market behaviour point of view, trying to get
things through this way is unsettling. You can open a can of
worms which can cause mayhem," he said.