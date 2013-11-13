* Bunds flat, but 10-year yields briefly hit 3-week high
* Fed tapering speculation keeps upward pressure on yields
* Italy, Germany sell government bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 13 German Bund yields briefly hit
three-week highs on Wednesday, but held in narrow ranges as
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start
trimming its stimulus programme kept investors nervous.
Speculation the Fed could move in January or even December
has resurfaced after surprisingly strong U.S. October payroll
data on Friday. Prior to that, most in markets had expected the
Fed to hold off until March.
On Tuesday, two Fed officials said aggressive monetary
policy was still needed, but the market reaction was muted with
a crucial hearing for Fed chair-in-waiting Janet Yellen and
European third-quarter growth data both due on Thursday.
German 10-year Bund yields fell 0.5 basis
points to 1.778 percent, having earlier hit a new three-week
high of 1.796 percent.
Bund futures rose 13 ticks to 140.83, still close
to Tuesday's three-week lows of 140.53.
A price dip after the Bank of England brought forward its
expectation for when British unemployment could hit 7 percent -
the level at which it would consider raising interest rates -
was short-lived.
"We're in a wait-and-see stance looking at the GDP data
tomorrow ... and Yellen," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at
DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
"Markets are looking for some kind of (signal) ... to see if
she is a dove or not... But I think she will try to calm
everybody down that there will be no tapering any time soon."
With a European Central Bank rate cut and speculation about
further easing sheltering short-dated paper from the uncertainty
surrounding the Fed outlook, a sale of new two-year German bonds
went smoothly.
Italy also sold 5.5 billion euros of three-, five- and
30-year bonds, with the yield for the short-term paper hitting
the lowest since March 2010.
With Italy's 2013 funding plan almost completed, its bonds
are likely to perform well in coming weeks, analysts said. On
Wednesday, Italian 10-year yields were 1 bp higher
at 4.16 percent.
Bonds from bailed-out Greece and Portugal stabilised after
selling off on Tuesday on a proposal from German parties to hold
nationwide referendums on major European decisions, such as
committing aid money.
Traders said investors sold Greek and Portuguese paper after
the news only to book some profits on the recent rally. They did
not expect the selloff to continue.
"This is just talk as the government (in Germany)is taking
shape," said Jan von Gerich, fixed income chief strategist at
Nordea in Helsinki.