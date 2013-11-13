* ECB may opt for asset purchases, negative rates - ECB's Praet in WSJ

* Investors edgy over monetary policy outlooks after recent surprises

* Italy, Germany sell government bonds smoothly

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 13 German Bunds jumped on Wednesday after investors took dovish comments from a European Central Bank official as an excuse to buy back into the debt market.

The ECB could adopt negative interest rates or buy assets from banks if needed to lift inflation closer to its target, Executive Board member Peter Praet told the Wall Street Journal.

The move shows just how sensitive markets are at the moment to the monetary policy landscape, which has been hard to gauge despite central bank efforts to give forward guidance.

Only last week, the European Central Bank surprised markets with a rate cut, while earlier the Bank of England's inflation report on Wednesday was more hawkish than expected.

The BoE hauled forward its forecast for when unemployment could hit 7 percent - a threshold at which it would begin considering whether to hike interest rates.

Meanwhile, a stronger than expected U.S. jobs report on Friday prompted investors to bring forward bets for when the Federal Reserve may start scaling back its monetary stimulus.

"It's just re-emphasizing that they are in easing mode - and the Bunds like that," David Keeble, global head of fixed income research at Credit Agricole said of Praet's comments.

"It's just something to trade upon. We had sold off quite a bit after the (U.S.) payroll report so maybe that also contributed, that people were willing to get on the buy side of the Bund market."

German Bund futures rose 63 ticks to a settlement close of 141.33, pushing 10-year German yields 5 basis points lower to 1.73 percent. Two-year yields fell 1.3 basis points to 0.09 percent.

With an ECB rate cut and speculation about further easing sheltering short-dated paper from uncertainty over the Fed outlook, a sale of new two-year German bonds went smoothly.

Italy also came to market, selling 5.5 billion euros of three-, five- and 30-year bonds, with the yield for the short-term paper hitting the lowest since March 2010. Ten-year yields were 3 bps lower at 4.12 percent.

"Most (investors) see absolutely no risk these days in owning something at the short-end. You are sitting behind a central bank that's still in easing mode," Keeble added.

"The risks at the front end are pretty limited, the risks at the long end are a little bit more international. What could happen in the U.S. could send Bund yields up again."

Speculation the Fed could begin withdrawing its stimulus in January or even in December has resurfaced after surprisingly strong U.S. October payroll data on Friday. Prior to that, most in markets had expected it to hold off until March.

On Tuesday, two Fed officials said aggressive monetary policy was still needed.

But the market reaction was muted with a crucial hearing for Fed chair-in-waiting Janet Yellen and European third-quarter growth data both due on Thursday.

"We're in a wait-and-see stance looking at the GDP data tomorrow ... and Yellen," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

"Markets are looking for some kind of (signal) ... to see if she is a dove or not... But I think she will try to calm everybody down that there will be no tapering any time soon."