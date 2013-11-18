* Italy offers 2018 bonds for 2015, 2017 paper

* ECB outlook offsets worries about budget slippage

* Bunds dip before this week's ZEW survey, Fed minutes

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 18 Italian bonds edged higher on Monday as investors attracted by prospects of a more stable government and ultra-easy central bank policy snapped up the five-year debt on offer in an exchange operation.

The Treasury assigned 3.3 billion euros of December 2018 bonds in exchange for five bonds due in 2015 and 2017 in a bid to ease its near-term repayment burden.

The size of Monday's debt exchange was double the average of the previous seven, according to ING, and analysts say that was a sign that such offers can be efficient in lengthening the maturity of Italy's debt if done on a regular basis.

"The key takeaway was that Italy has plenty of instruments to ease its debt burden and smoothen its issuance," said Michael Leister, strategist at Commerzbank.

Speculation that the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy further after this month's rate cut is likely to keep appetite for lower-rated debt high as investors search for higher yields than those offered by safe haven Germany.

The ECB outlook offset worries about potential budget slippages. The European Commission warned Italy last Friday its draft budget for next year risked breaking EU rules, pushing bond yields higher in the previous session.

"Most certainly what's helping is that peripheral yield curves are steep and with the ECB most likely staying dovish ... duration extensions might be attractive for some investors," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk said.

Ten-year Italian bond yields fell 1 basis point to 4.09 percent, keeping close to November's five-month lows of 4.04 percent.

The diminishing risk of the Italian government collapsing also supported the country's bonds. Former premier Silvio Berlusconi, facing expulsion from parliament, said on Saturday he may no longer back the coalition but would not be able to bring it down as a group of MPs in his party pledged support for Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

After Monday's debt exchange, Italy will not offer five-year bonds at its regular end-of-month auction. With its 2013 funding almost completed after a record inflation-linked bond sale at the start of the month, Italian bonds will benefit from reduced supply pressure into year-end.

Bund futures fell 10 ticks to 141.53, while 10-year German yields were flat at 1.71 percent.

Germany's ZEW business sentiment indicator on Tuesday and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on Wednesday may provide hints to future monetary policy moves.

While investors debate whether the ECB will ease policy further or not, bets on the Fed are about the timing of its planned move to reduce monetary stimulus. Fed chief nominee Janet Yellen signalled last week the central bank was in no rush to scale back asset purchases.