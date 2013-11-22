LONDON Nov 22 Italian bonds edged higher on
Friday helped by the prospect of reduced sales of new debt by
the government in the remainder of this year and comments from
European Central Bank officials affirming the bank's ultra-easy
monetary policy.
Demand for lower-rated euro zone bonds was helped by U.S.
Federal Reserve official James Bullard, who judged Thursday's
inflation data gave the central bank some leeway to stick with
its accommodative policy.
Italian bonds, however, outperformed safe-haven German Bunds
where gains were held back by wariness before German IFO
business morale index due at 0900 GMT.
Reduced funding needs for the rest of the year prompted the
Italian Treasury on Thursday to cancel two scheduled bond
auctions in the next few weeks.
Italian 10-year yields were last down 1.4
basis points at 4.08 percent with Spanish equivalents 1 basis
point lower at 4.11 percent.
"We continue to like periphery and semi-core given the
amount of auctions getting canceled. That supports the grind
lower in yields and bigger picture the ECB tone is pretty
supportive," a trader said.
Although President Mario Draghi sought on Thursday to play
down a media report that the central bank was actively
considering cutting its deposit rate below zero, some officials
in the ECB consider such a move the logical next step if
deflation threatens the euro zone.
Vice-President Vitor Constancio said earlier this week the
bank was open to fresh measures to support the economy after it
cut its main refinancing rate two weeks ago,
German Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower at
140.88 with German 10-year yields 1 bps higher at
1.76 percent ahead of sentiment data expected to reinforce the
picture of a recovery in the euro zone's biggest economy. The
Ifo is expected to rise to 107.7 points after a fall in the
previous month.
"There's a risk towards a stronger IFO outcome which is
negative for Bunds but given the current constellation of a
supportive ECB don't think it will be a significant move," said
Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.