LONDON Nov 22 Portuguese yields fell on Friday,
bucking a softer tone in the euro zone debt market after
economic data showed a continuing tentative recovery in the
debt-laden country's economy.
Expectations that the country's international lenders will
give Portugal another thumbs-up when they complete the third to
last quarterly review of its bailout in coming weeks is also
supporting the downward grind in its yields.
Economic numbers on Friday showed Portugal's current account
swung to a surplus of 1.016 billion euros in the first nine
months of 2013 from a deficit of 2.545 billion euros a year ago.
The country aims to exit its 2011 bailout around mid-2014 as
its economy starts to recover from its deepest recession since
the 1970s.
Portuguese 10-year yields were 9 basis points
down at 5.99 percent, outperforming fellow bailed-out Greece
whose yields were 8 bps up at 8.76 percent.
"The situation in Portugal is a bit positive. The data is
encouraging and the fact they are likely to get a positive
review from the troika is supportive of its bonds," said Sunrise
Brokers head of fixed income research Gianluca Ziglio.
The market view on Portugal has improved with Moody's a
week ago raising its outlook on the country's ratings to stable
from negative, pushing its 10-year yields further away from an
unsustainable level of over 8 percent hit in July.
GERMAN RECOVERY
Safe-haven German Bunds dipped, extending this week's falls
after an above-forecast business morale survey added to signs
that Europe's largest economy is steadily recovering.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank said on Friday its business
climate index rose to 109.3, beating consensus forecast for a
rise to 107.7 and surpassing the November high of 108.5. This
followed a rise to four-year highs early this week in German
investor sentiment in four years with a separate indicator
showing expansion in the private sector.
Growing investor appetite for riskier assets with the Dow
Jones index closing above 16,000 points for the first time on
Thursday and Europe's "fear" gauge, the Euro Stoxx 500
Volatility index, hitting lows not seen since January
subdued demand for Bunds.
Bund futures were last 20 ticks down on the day at
140.78 with German 10-year yields 2 basis points
up at 1.77 percent. Some strategists expect the rise in German
yields to be tempered by the European Central Bank's ultra-easy
monetary stance.
Although President Mario Draghi sought on Thursday to play
down a media report that the central bank was actively
considering cutting its deposit rate below zero, some officials
in the ECB consider such a move the logical next step if
deflation threatens the euro zone.
"Clearly there's opposition from the Bundesbank and unless
we see deflationary pressures the most likely outcome is the ECB
may remain on hold for the time being but maintain a very
accommodative stance. That should be supportive for the bond
market," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
Italian and Spanish yields were 1 basis point up at 4.11
percent and 4.12 percent
respectively but many in the market say dwindling bond sales in
the coming month.
Reduced funding needs for the rest of the year prompted the
Italian Treasury on Thursday to cancel two scheduled bond
auctions in the next few weeks.