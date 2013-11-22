By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Nov 22 Portuguese yields fell on Friday, bucking a softer tone in the euro zone debt market after economic data showed a continuing tentative recovery in the debt-laden country's economy.

Expectations that the country's international lenders will give Portugal another thumbs-up when they complete the third to last quarterly review of its bailout in coming weeks is also supporting the downward grind in its yields.

Economic numbers on Friday showed Portugal's current account swung to a surplus of 1.016 billion euros in the first nine months of 2013 from a deficit of 2.545 billion euros a year ago.

The country aims to exit its 2011 bailout around mid-2014 as its economy starts to recover from its deepest recession since the 1970s.

Portuguese 10-year yields were 9 basis points down at 5.99 percent, outperforming fellow bailed-out Greece whose yields were 8 bps up at 8.76 percent.

"The situation in Portugal is a bit positive. The data is encouraging and the fact they are likely to get a positive review from the troika is supportive of its bonds," said Sunrise Brokers head of fixed income research Gianluca Ziglio.

The market view on Portugal has improved with Moody's a week ago raising its outlook on the country's ratings to stable from negative, pushing its 10-year yields further away from an unsustainable level of over 8 percent hit in July.

GERMAN RECOVERY

Safe-haven German Bunds dipped, extending this week's falls after an above-forecast business morale survey added to signs that Europe's largest economy is steadily recovering.

The Munich-based Ifo think-tank said on Friday its business climate index rose to 109.3, beating consensus forecast for a rise to 107.7 and surpassing the November high of 108.5. This followed a rise to four-year highs early this week in German investor sentiment in four years with a separate indicator showing expansion in the private sector.

Growing investor appetite for riskier assets with the Dow Jones index closing above 16,000 points for the first time on Thursday and Europe's "fear" gauge, the Euro Stoxx 500 Volatility index, hitting lows not seen since January subdued demand for Bunds.

Bund futures were last 20 ticks down on the day at 140.78 with German 10-year yields 2 basis points up at 1.77 percent. Some strategists expect the rise in German yields to be tempered by the European Central Bank's ultra-easy monetary stance.

Although President Mario Draghi sought on Thursday to play down a media report that the central bank was actively considering cutting its deposit rate below zero, some officials in the ECB consider such a move the logical next step if deflation threatens the euro zone.

"Clearly there's opposition from the Bundesbank and unless we see deflationary pressures the most likely outcome is the ECB may remain on hold for the time being but maintain a very accommodative stance. That should be supportive for the bond market," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

Italian and Spanish yields were 1 basis point up at 4.11 percent and 4.12 percent respectively but many in the market say dwindling bond sales in the coming month.

Reduced funding needs for the rest of the year prompted the Italian Treasury on Thursday to cancel two scheduled bond auctions in the next few weeks.