* Irish five-year yields dip below U.S. equivalents
* Moody's upgraded Irish ratings, outlook after Friday close
* Irish yields seen closing in on those of France, Belgium
* Moody's to release review of France on Friday
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 20 Ireland's five-year borrowing
costs fell to their lowest in the 92-year history of the state
on Monday as investors snapped up its bonds after Moody's
restored the country's credit rating to investment grade.
Yields on five-year Irish bonds fell marginally below
equivalent U.S. Treasuries, the global benchmark,
with investors anticipating further ratings upgrades in coming
months supported by an improving economy.
Moody's, which was the only rating agency to class Irish
government debt as "junk", raised it to Baa3 from Ba1 with a
positive outlook after the market closed on Friday, citing the
economy's growth potential and restored market access as the
main drivers.
Ireland exited an 85-billion-euro international bailout
programme in December.
The ratings upgrade means investors prohibited from buying
junk-rated debt will be able to buy Irish bonds and that the
paper may be eligible for a return to the widely-tracked
JPMorgan EMU Government Bond Investment Grade Index.
Irish five-year yields dropped 17 basis points a
low of 1.625 percent, just below the 1.6254 percent equivalent
U.S. yields touched at Friday's close, according to Reuters
data. The U.S. market was closed on Monday.
Irish yields topped 18 percent in mid-2011 at the height of
the euro zone debt.
Ten-year yields also fell 17 bps on Monday,
to 3.275 percent, near eight-year lows plumbed on Jan. 8 and
taking them further below Italian and Spanish equivalents.
"The surprise was the positive outlook from Moody's, which
means the market will start positioning for higher ratings for
Ireland to above triple-B, and that's what is driving the fall
in spreads," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
Ireland's NTMA debt agency head John Corrigan told state
broadcaster RTE that he thought Moody's may upgrade again within
12-15 months if Ireland sticks to its fiscal targets.
Standards and Poor's and Fitch rate Irish debt three notches
above junk status at BBB+. S&P lifted its outlook to positive
last year while Fitch, which is scheduled to give an update in a
month's time, has a stable outlook.
CLOSING IN ON FRANCE
The cost of insuring against an Irish default also fell
sharply. Five-year credit default swaps broke below 100 bps for
the first time since 2008, to 93 bps, according to prices from
provider Markit.
Ireland's debt yield premium over German benchmarks shrank
to 152 bps, near its narrowest level since early 2010 before
Dublin was sucked into the euro zone debt crisis and forced to
follow Greece into seeking an international bailout. Traders and
analysts expect the spread to tighten further.
"European real money has been quite active this morning on
the back of the upgrade. I'd expect a further 20 to 25 basis
points tightening in the 10-year (Irish) spread against Bunds
over the next two to three months," one trader said.
Many in the market see Irish yields closing in on those of
higher-rated French and Belgian debt as its economy picks up.
France is considered vulnerable to a downgrade as Moody's
has had a negative outlook on the euro zone's second largest
economy since February 2012 and Paris is expected to struggle to
keep up with structural reforms. Moody's is scheduled to release
its review of France and Slovenia on Friday.
"Moody's rating is better than S&P's. And with France
struggling on the structural reforms and budget deficit
reduction fronts, our base case is for a one-notch downgrade
with stable outlook. Such a move fits into our key rating view
of further 'fracturing of core' bonds," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note.
Yields on Portuguese 10-year bonds, on which Moody's
maintained its "junk" rating with a stable outlook earlier this
month, and which S&P removed from credit watch negative on
Friday, fell to their lowest since August 2010, around 5.026
percent.
They resumed their fall on Friday even though S&P kept a
negative outlook on its sub-investment grade rating, suggesting
investors were more optimistic than the agency that Lisbon can
successfully complete its bailout programme later this year.