By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 12 German two-year yields held near
2014 lows on Wednesday as a sale of new bonds offering
wafer-thin returns met solid demand from investors who expect
the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy further.
Short-dated debt is usually more sensitive than longer-dated
bonds to shifts in policy and demand for the paper is a
significant indicator of market expectations of the central bank
outlook.
Germany sold just over 4 billion euros ($5.47 billion) worth
of two-year Schatz notes, receiving bids for about 8.8 billion
euros, higher than the 7.9 billion seen at a previous sale and a
2013 average of 7.8 billion.
The result looked particularly impressive given that the
return on offer was a meagre 0.11 percent, analysts said.
"Schatz auctions tend to go well but ...this one was
especially good," said Mathias van der Jeugt, rate strategist at
KBC in Brussels. "If you believe what (ECB President Mario)
Draghi says, that the ECB (easing) bias continues, then it makes
sense to bid at the auction."
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at its February
meeting, but left the door open to further policy easing in
coming months as inflation unexpectedly slowed to 0.7 percent in
January, compared with a target of nearly 2 percent.
Speaking to Reuters as part of a series of interviews with
top policymakers across the euro zone, ECB Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said cutting the rate the ECB pays banks
for overnight deposits to negative was "a very possible option".
Two-year Schatz yields were last down 0.3 basis
points at 0.105 percent. Yields stand slightly above a 2014 low
of 0.065 percent hit at the end of January right after the
inflation data, but they are less than half where they ended
last year.
UNUSUAL INVERSION
Schatz yields are below one-week and one-month money market
rates, for instance - an unusual yield curve inversion which
some analysts say indicates expectations of further ECB easing
are embedded in market prices.
"If you look at the shape of the curve, it can mean two
things: markets expect the ECB to add more liquidity to the
banking system or they expect another...rate cut," said Jussi
Hiljanen, chief fixed income strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
But Ralf Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen, doubted short-end rates could be read that
way.
"In the wake of the financial crisis, the rules have
changed. Those who trade in money markets are different to those
who trade the Schatz and I think the safe-haven status of German
bonds is still depressing yields," he said.
Umlauf said recent flows into top-rated assets followed
tensions in emerging markets, where on Tuesday the Kazakh
central bank devalued the tenge currency and the Nigerian naira
hit two-year lows against the dollar.
At the height of the euro zone crisis in mid-2012 when Spain
was widely expected to request a bailout and concerns about
Greece leaving the currency union reached their zenith, two-year
German yields were negative.
Investors effectively paid Germany to keep their money for
two years, suggesting they were more interested in getting most
of their money back than in any return on it.
Analysts say another major shock would be required to push
two-year yields deep into negative territory.
Citi strategists see yields hitting zero in coming quarters,
"based on ... (the) expectation that the ECB will cut the refi
rate to zero by mid-2014".