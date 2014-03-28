By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, March 28
LONDON, March 28 Spanish and Italian government
bond yields fell to new 8-1/2-year lows on Friday as an
unexpected fall in Spanish inflation bolstered expectations that
the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy further
this year.
Bets on the policy trumped the impact of a looming Italian
debt auction in which the Tesoro plans to sell a chunky 10
billion euros of debt. Bond yields usually rise before debt
sales as investors make room in their books for the new supply.
The auction is expected to go well as demand for the euro
zone's lower-rated debt picked up markedly this week, with
speculation growing that the ECB could attempt to fight
disinflationary pressures with asset purchases later this year.
Spanish consumer prices were down 0.2 percent year-on-year
in March, compared with a previous reading of 0.0 percent and a
Reuters poll forecast of a 0.1 percent rise.
That led to expectations that inflation for the whole euro
zone, due on Monday, could fall even below the 0.6 percent
Reuters consensus. The ECB's target is just below 2.0 percent.
There will be a further pointer on euro zone inflation from
German inflation data, due at 1300 GMT. Expectations are for a
1.0 percent rise.
Italian 10-year bond yields stood 3 basis points
lower on the day at 3.275 percent, having earlier hit their
lowest level in 8-1/2 years at 3.266 percent, according to
Reuters data. That compares with levels of 3.29 percent before
the Spanish inflation figures.
SPANISH YIELDS ALSO DOWN
Spanish 10-year yields also hit new eight-year
lows of 3.216 percent. Any ECB easing would at least anchor
yields on top-rated bonds at ultra-low levels, prompting
investors to look down the ratings scale to maximise returns.
"This is an ECB expectations-driven story," said Ralf
Umlauf, an analyst at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen.
"The market is definitely positioning for next week's meeting.
Market players are expecting some action - any kind of action."
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1.5 bps to 1.517 percent.
Italy is offering fixed-rate 2019 and 2024 bonds and 2019
floating rate bonds linked to six-month Euribor at an auction,
whose results will be published after 1000 GMT.
One trader said "Demand is there", even if yields had not
picked up before the auction as they usually do.
The recent increase in demand for Italian bonds has come
from both international investors and domestic buyers, traders
said. ECB data showed local banks added 6.5 billion euros of
Italian bonds in February.
"With 10-year yields falling to the lowest level since 2005
and fresh ECB data suggesting ongoing domestic support, the
auction should be easily digested," Commerzbank strategists said
in a note. "We thus stick to our bullish stance on peripherals,
with 10-year BTPs (Italian bonds) in particular offering value."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)