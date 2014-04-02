LONDON, April 2 Greek 10-year bond yields fell
to new four-year lows on Wednesday, with investor appetite
increasing after its international lenders agreed to release the
next tranche of its bailout programme.
Encouraged by falling bond yields, Greece is considering
ending its four-year exclusion from bond markets by selling 1.5
billion-2 billion euros of five-year bonds in a test issue in
the first half of the year.
On Tuesday, Austria's finance minister Michael Spindelegger
said Greece may not need another bailout.
Greek 10-year yields were last 7 basis points
lower on the day at 6.404 percent.
