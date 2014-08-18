* Fitch upgrades Ireland to A-minus, outlook stable * Irish yields touch record low of 1.96 pct * Bunds yields rise as Ukraine escalation fears wane * QE expectations rising, poll shows (Adds fresh comment, updates prices) By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie LONDON, Aug 18 Irish 10-year bond yields fell below 2 percent for the first time on Monday after Fitch became the second of the three main credit rating agencies to upgrade the bailed-out country back into the 'A' category. Elsewhere, yields on top-rated German Bunds edged up after investor fears of a major escalation in the Ukraine conflict abated, but still remain anchored near record lows of 1 percent. The Fitch upgrade took Ireland's ratings to A-minus from triple-B-plus. The agency cited a continued improvement in the country's finances over the last year. Standard & Poor's took a similar step in June. The move does not trigger forced buying from investors tracking ratings-based bond indices. But it reinforces the improved sentiment towards the country since it successfully exited its three-year EU/IMF bailout programme last year. Ten-year Irish yields hit a record low of 1.96 percent early in the day before climbing back to 2.02 percent. Traders cited profit-taking by hedge funds in low volumes. Yields on equivalent Spanish and Italian bonds rose by 6 and 5 basis points, respectively, to 2.36 and 2.65 percent. The spread between Irish yields and euro zone benchmark German Bunds was the lowest since 2008 at 95 bps, having peaked at about 1,240 bps in 2011 when Ireland was frozen out of bond markets and some investors worried it might default. "The sentiment on Ireland has improved so much," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING. "If you look at some A-minus corporates, they trade some 80 basis points above Bunds so there is some room for further appreciation." He said upgrades to double-A would prompt some buying from low-risk institutional investors. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that some Wall Street banks were drawing up preliminary plans that include moving some of their London-based operations to Ireland to deal with the possible scenario of Britain leaving the European Union. UKRAINE TENSIONS For the broader euro zone market, the conflict in Ukraine remained a major driver. Bunds yields rose 4 bps to 1.015 percent having hit a record low of 0.952 percent on Friday after reports Ukrainian forces destroyed part of an armed Russian convoy. Russia said no such force had crossed the border. On Monday, Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accused each other of hitting a refugee convoy of buses with rocket fire near the eastern city of Luhansk. "It is still a problematic situation, but not an escalation of the military conflict that we were seeing on Friday," said Daniel Lenz, fixed income strategist at DZ Bank. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no progress had been made in his talks in Berlin on Sunday with the Ukrainian, German and French foreign ministers on a ceasefire or a political solution. Russia and the West have imposed tit-for-tat economic sanctions that have tarnished the outlook for the euro zone, whose economy stagnated in the second quarter. Germany's central bank said on Monday the euro zone is expected to grow more slowly during the rest of the year than initially thought. The poor data and weaker prospects for a speedy recovery have raised expectations the European Central Bank may eventually print money by buying government bonds. Money market traders see an even 50 percent chance of an asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, in the coming year, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That is higher than the one-in-three chance given by economists in a Reuters poll last week. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)