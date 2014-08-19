* Overnight Eonia hits new low
By John Geddie
LONDON, Aug 19 Euro zone money market rates fell
to new lows on Tuesday and German Bund yields dropped below 1
percent as the region's weak recovery kept up pressure on the
European Central Bank to maintain its ultra-loose monetary
policy.
With a fresh round of tit-for-tat sanctions between Russia
and the West in discussion as the Ukraine conflict rumbles on,
investors are becoming increasingly certain that economic
stagnation combined with low inflation will herald a prolonged
period of low rates. [ID: nL5N0QP11D]
The ECB has already taken measures to keep borrowing costs
low and ensure the euro zone banking system has ample spare
cash, with new four-year loans (TLTROs) set to become available
to banks from September. But strategists say current market
prices are starting to price in further policy easing ahead.
"Low rates are simply an expectation of continued ample
liquidity from the ECB, certainly through the TLTROs but maybe
down the line through additional initiatives," said Lars Peter
Lilleore, the chief strategist at Nordea.
Money market traders now see an even 50 percent chance of an
asset-purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, in the
coming year, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Excess liquidity currently stands at 134 billion euros
which helped push the euro overnight lending rate
to a record low of 0.006 percent at Monday's fix.
The ECB decided in June to charge banks to keep their money
in overnight deposits, hoping that this would stimulate lending
into the real economy. It also injected liquidity into money
markets by abandoning a tender to sterilise crisis loans.
Strategists say these policies are helping to keep spot
Eonia near zero, and could even result in an unprecedented drop
into negative territory.
"I wouldn't exclude the overnight rate dropping below zero,
but I find it difficult to see banks charging negative rates on
unsecured lending," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at
Commerzbank.
A higher-than-expected uptake at the ECB's weekly
refinancing tender on Tuesday will partly offset LTRO
repayments, keeping excess liquidity near current levels.
Forward money market rates are also at lows, pinned by
September's upcoming cash injection. Looking further
out the forward curve, Nordea's Lilleore said rates for 2015
suggest there will have to be negative daily fixings.
UKRAINE STRAIN
Longer-term rates are also near historic lows.
Yields on German 10-year bonds - the euro zone benchmark -
fell back below 1 percent on Tuesday. They fell to a record low
of 0.952 percent last week.
Germany plans to sell 5 billion euros of a new 2-year Schatz
with a zero percent coupon on Wednesday.
Along with the Russian sanctions that have dimmed the
outlook for the stagnating euro zone economy, a deflationary
spiral is also a source of worry for the ECB.
German 10-year breakevens - the difference between yields on
inflation-linked and nominal bonds - have dropped 25 bps in
recent weeks, and at 1.2 percent are well below the ECB's target
inflation rate of just below 2 percent.
"What has really driven the market here is poor
macroeconomic data, probably compounded by the sanctions and the
implication that this might have on economic activity," said
RBC's head of European rates strategy, Peter Schaffrik.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Portugal's 10-year yields
dropped 9 bps to 3.42 percent. Ratings agency
Fitch said partial approval by the country's constitutional
court of expenditure measures reduced a key near-term risk and
kept the country on track to hit fiscal targets.
