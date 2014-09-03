LONDON, Sept 3 Derivatives exchange Eurex
suspended trading on its five-year German bond future
contracts on Wednesday morning, a move that dented demand at a
coinciding five-year German bond auction, traders said.
Announcements on the exchange's website showed technical
issues arose between 0755 GMT and 0859 GMT, right in the middle
of the bidding period for Germany's new five-year bond.
A spokesperson for Eurex declined to comment on whether the
technical issue affected demand at the auction and the
Bundesbank did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Demand for the auction fell short of Berlin's 5 billion euro
target, Germany's central bank announced just after the bidding
deadline expired at 0930 GMT.
This marked the first time since May that total bids were
below the amount of bonds on offer, considered within the market
to be a technical "failure" even though the Bundesbank carried
out its standard procedure of retaining a portion of the sale.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of investor demand that
takes into account the Bundesbank retention, fell to 1.2 from
1.6 last month and 2.0 in July.
"It was definitely a factor in the fairly poor demand for
the auction," said one trader, referring to the Eurex outage.
Dealers tend to sell future contracts ahead of auctions,
with the aim of pushing down secondary market prices and then
buying the new bonds at auction.
A second trader said the glitch resulted in "slightly less
demand" but added that low yields and conflicting reports around
a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict had also made investors
cautious.
