By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 8 Italian and Spanish yields rose
on Monday ahead of euro zone debt sales this week but they
remained within sight of record lows hit following Thursday's
burst of stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Italy is due to auction medium- and long-term bonds later
this week, along with Germany, Austria and the Netherlands and
this is prompting the market to pause after last week's sharp
rally. The Italian Treasury will announce the size and
maturities of its bond sales later on Monday.
Many in the market expect the back-up in yields to be modest
with peripheral euro zone bond yields seen resuming their
downward trend as the ECB's stimulus measures - including rate
cuts and plans for an asset-backed securities and covered bond
purchase programme - could spur investors into riskier assets to
maximise returns.
Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 4
basis points up at 2.30 percent and 2.10 percent
respectively, not far from record lows hit on
Friday.
"We're seeing a bit of a setback coming on the back of the
very strong rally that we've seen towards the end of last week
but I think the setback will be short lived and will be seen as
a buying opportunity," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at
Commerzbank.
"The overriding hunt for yield remains given all the ECB
support that is now in the pipeline that will ultimately push
peripheral spreads lower still."
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent,
raised the penalty for banks keeping money overnight in central
bank deposits to 0.20 percent.
President Mario Draghi also left the door open to bond
purchases with newly printed money, a tool known as quantitative
easing, or QE, although questions remain over German resistance
to such a step.
At the euro zone's core, yields on German 10-year bonds - a
traditional hedge against geopolitical concerns - were a touch
lower at 0.93 percent, with a fraying ceasefire in
Ukraine burnishing their safe-haven appeal.
"Friday's ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine was already
violated on Sunday, confirming our doubts regarding a swift and
permanent de-escalation of the armed conflict," Bayerische
Landesbank strategists said in a note.
"Over the week, Bunds should therefore remain supported by
geopolitical risks, especially as the few euro zone data
releases will probably be mixed at best."
(editing by John Stonestreet)