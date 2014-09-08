(Updates prices into close)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 8 Spanish bonds underperformed euro
zone peers for most of the day on Monday, with some traders and
analysts saying Scotland's looming independence vote could
reignite a similar separatist bid in Spain's Catalonia region.
A weekend poll showing the pro-Scottish independence camp in
the lead only 10 days before the Sept. 18 referendum served to
rattle sterling currency and money markets.
Many in the market said there was no close relationship
between what happens in Scotland and what could happen in other
European regions, and the limited price action seemed to suggest
that was a widespread view. But some pointed to potential
consequences outside Britain.
Traders said the uncertainty prompted a small part of the
market to book profits on Spanish bonds after a sharp rally last
week in the wake of European Central Bank rate cuts.
Spanish 10-year yields were 3 basis points
higher at 2.09 percent, off the record low of 2.05 percent hit
last week. The bonds underperformed other euro zone debt for
most of the day, but by the time the market closed in Europe
other yields had caught up with the Spanish ones.
Italian yields were also 3 bps up at 2.30
percent, within sight of a record low of 2.255 percent.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said a Catalan movement to break away from Spain could
gain encouragement from a victory for Scotland's "Yes" campaign.
"The consequences in Europe could be bad," he said.
"SHORT-LIVED SETBACK"
Many expect any profit-taking in peripheral euro zone bonds
to be modest, with yields expected to resume their downward
trend as the ECB's openness to large-scale bond purchases spurs
investors into riskier assets to maximise returns.
"We're seeing a bit of a setback (in Spain and Italy) coming
on the back of the very strong rally that we've seen towards the
end of last week, but I think the setback will be short-lived
and will be seen as a buying opportunity," Commerzbank
strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"The overriding hunt for yield remains, given all the ECB
support that is now in the pipeline that will ultimately push
peripheral spreads lower still."
The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent,
raised the penalty for banks keeping money overnight in central
bank deposits to 0.2 percent and unveiled plans for an
asset-backed securities and covered bond purchase scheme.
President Mario Draghi left the door open to bond purchases
with newly printed money, a tool known as quantitative easing,
or QE, though questions remain over German resistance to such a
step.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew
Roche)