* EU delays enforcing new sanctions on Russia
* Fed study says markets may be underestimating pace of rate
hikes
* Austria, the Netherlands, Germany to sell debt
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 9 German Bund yields rose on
Tuesday after the European Union delayed enforcing new sanctions
on Russia and a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve
said the market may be underestimating the pace of U.S. rate
hikes.
The sanctions, which target the ability of Russia's top oil
producers to raise capital in Europe, were originally due to
take effect on Tuesday. But the EU delayed implementing them to
leave time to assess whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.
The economic measures that Russia and the West have taken
against each other have darkened the economic outlook in the
euro zone and fuelled expectations the European Central Bank may
have to ease policy further.
The qualified easing of tensions in Ukraine is causing
investors to pare back those expectations slightly, but the
market remains cautious.
"Geopolitical events have diverted some cash flows. We're
seeing ... some outflows from government bonds," ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.98 percent.
Bund futures fell 51 basis points to 148.59.
Traders said upcoming debt auctions in Austria, the
Netherlands and Germany were adding to selling pressure on
top-rated European debt.
On the other side of the Atlantic, monetary policy may be
close to heading in the opposite direction, causing selling
pressure on government bonds across the board.
A research study showed investors expect the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates lower for longer and to raise
them more slowly than the Fed itself expects.
U.S. two-year yields were up 3 basis points at
0.56 percent, while 10-year yields hit their highest
in roughly a month around 2.50 percent.
"Several bits and pieces are putting pressure on the market
today: the EU delaying sanctions, the Fed research saying the
market was underestimating the path of rate hikes and we also
have a lot of supply," one trader said.
Other euro zone bond yields were up 2-5 basis points.
