* Spanish yields rise as investors eye Scotland vote
* EU delays enforcing new sanctions on Russia
* Fed study says markets may be underestimating pace of rate
hikes
(Updates prices, adds Spain CDS, more analyst comments)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 9 Spanish bond yields spiked on
Tuesday on investor worries that a strong showing for
secessionists in Scotland's independence vote could strengthen
other separatist bids in Europe such as that in Spain's wealthy
Catalonia region.
Pro-independence voters in Scotland are neck-and-neck with
those who want the country to remain part of the United Kingdom
ahead of a referendum on Sept. 18.
With Catalonia planning a referendum of its own in November
- although one not recognised by the Madrid government -
investors see Spain as vulnerable should a Scottish breakaway
embolden other independence movements.
The "Yes" campaign in Scotland has gained significant ground
in the past week and resonances in Spain may intensify as
Catalonia's Sept. 11 national day approaches.
"It's pretty obvious now that ... investors are increasingly
focusing on Catalan plans for ... independence, with the
movement in Scotland having gained so much ground in the past
few days," DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis
points to 2.21 percent, retreating further from record lows of
2.045 percent hit last week. Other euro zone yields rose 5-7
bps, with Spanish bond underperforming for a second day.
The cost of insuring against a Spanish default rose, with
five-year credit default swaps up 6 bps at 61 basis points while
Italian CDS were 4 bps higher at 88 bps, according to data
monitor Markit. Both are a fraction of the eye-watering levels
above 500 bps reached at the height of the euro zone debt crisis
in mid-2012.
While the Constitutional Court Tribunal in Barcelona is
expected to veto the Catalan referendum next month, the focus on
political developments is prompting some in the market to favour
Italian debt over Spanish, unwinding the latter's recent sharp
outperformance.
"Whichever way events unfold in Barcelona, we see major
headline risks for Spain, starting this Thursday. We therefore
go tactically long Italy versus Spain on spread compression and
risks stemming for Catalan politics," RBS strategists said.
But Rabobank strategists said Spain's underperformance over
UK gilts suggested much of the selling pressure reflected "a
heavy dose of profit-taking" after a rally that pushed yields to
record lows just above 2 percent.
As such, investors are in fact attaching a much smaller risk
premium to Spanish bonds than the market moves suggest.
Rabobank said the ECB's loose monetary policy meant that the
Scotland-related selling pressure should be seen "as a pot hole
rather than a road block" in the rally.
UK 10-year yields were flat at 2.48 percent, off
the day's high of 2.53 percent, hit after Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney suggested the central bank might start to
raise interest rates in the spring.
Other analysts point to the fact that Madrid, unlike London,
deems the referendum to be unconstitutional. Two polls showed on
Sunday that a majority of Catalans believed the vote should not
go ahead if it were illegal.
BUNDS
The rise in yields in the rest of the euro zone's markets
came as the European Union delayed enforcing new sanctions on
Russia and a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve said
the market may be underestimating the pace of U.S. rate hikes.
The sanctions, which target the ability of Russia's top oil
producers to raise capital in Europe, were originally due to
take effect on Tuesday. But the EU delayed implementing them to
leave time to assess whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.
The economic measures that Russia and the West have taken
against each other have darkened the economic outlook in the
euro zone and fuelled expectations the ECB may have to ease
policy further.
The Ukraine ceasefire is prompting investors to pare back
those expectations slightly, but the market remains cautious.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, rose back above 1 percent to trade 6
bps higher on the day.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)