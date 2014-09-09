* Spanish yields rise as investors eye Scotland vote

* EU delays enforcing new sanctions on Russia

* Fed study says markets may be underestimating pace of rate hikes (Updates prices, adds Spain CDS, more analyst comments)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 9 Spanish bond yields spiked on Tuesday on investor worries that a strong showing for secessionists in Scotland's independence vote could strengthen other separatist bids in Europe such as that in Spain's wealthy Catalonia region.

Pro-independence voters in Scotland are neck-and-neck with those who want the country to remain part of the United Kingdom ahead of a referendum on Sept. 18.

With Catalonia planning a referendum of its own in November - although one not recognised by the Madrid government - investors see Spain as vulnerable should a Scottish breakaway embolden other independence movements.

The "Yes" campaign in Scotland has gained significant ground in the past week and resonances in Spain may intensify as Catalonia's Sept. 11 national day approaches.

"It's pretty obvious now that ... investors are increasingly focusing on Catalan plans for ... independence, with the movement in Scotland having gained so much ground in the past few days," DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points to 2.21 percent, retreating further from record lows of 2.045 percent hit last week. Other euro zone yields rose 5-7 bps, with Spanish bond underperforming for a second day.

The cost of insuring against a Spanish default rose, with five-year credit default swaps up 6 bps at 61 basis points while Italian CDS were 4 bps higher at 88 bps, according to data monitor Markit. Both are a fraction of the eye-watering levels above 500 bps reached at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in mid-2012.

While the Constitutional Court Tribunal in Barcelona is expected to veto the Catalan referendum next month, the focus on political developments is prompting some in the market to favour Italian debt over Spanish, unwinding the latter's recent sharp outperformance.

"Whichever way events unfold in Barcelona, we see major headline risks for Spain, starting this Thursday. We therefore go tactically long Italy versus Spain on spread compression and risks stemming for Catalan politics," RBS strategists said.

But Rabobank strategists said Spain's underperformance over UK gilts suggested much of the selling pressure reflected "a heavy dose of profit-taking" after a rally that pushed yields to record lows just above 2 percent.

As such, investors are in fact attaching a much smaller risk premium to Spanish bonds than the market moves suggest.

Rabobank said the ECB's loose monetary policy meant that the Scotland-related selling pressure should be seen "as a pot hole rather than a road block" in the rally.

UK 10-year yields were flat at 2.48 percent, off the day's high of 2.53 percent, hit after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggested the central bank might start to raise interest rates in the spring.

Other analysts point to the fact that Madrid, unlike London, deems the referendum to be unconstitutional. Two polls showed on Sunday that a majority of Catalans believed the vote should not go ahead if it were illegal.

BUNDS

The rise in yields in the rest of the euro zone's markets came as the European Union delayed enforcing new sanctions on Russia and a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve said the market may be underestimating the pace of U.S. rate hikes.

The sanctions, which target the ability of Russia's top oil producers to raise capital in Europe, were originally due to take effect on Tuesday. But the EU delayed implementing them to leave time to assess whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.

The economic measures that Russia and the West have taken against each other have darkened the economic outlook in the euro zone and fuelled expectations the ECB may have to ease policy further.

The Ukraine ceasefire is prompting investors to pare back those expectations slightly, but the market remains cautious.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose back above 1 percent to trade 6 bps higher on the day. (Editing by Catherine Evans)