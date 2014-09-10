By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 10 Ten-year Bund yields rose above
1 percent on Wednesday before an auction of new benchmark German
debt expected to lure investors back into the market after a
sell-off triggered by fears of faster U.S. interest rate hikes.
A study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve released this
week showed investors underestimated the speed at which the U.S.
central bank may hike interest rates, triggering a rise in
yields on both sides of the Atlantic.
But the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy and
the bleak outlook for growth and inflation in the euro zone has
continued to temper selling pressure in Bunds, and the sale of
up to 5 billion euros in new 10-year paper is seen as a good
opportunity for investors to rebuild their positions.
"We've seen a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries and Bunds on fears
that the Fed may raise rates sooner than expected," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"But the rise in yields should encourage investors to buy
the Bunds at the auction, particularly given the poor economic
picture we have at this juncture."
Stamenkovic said the sale should see higher demand than last
week's barely covered auction of five-year German debt, which
generated average yields of 0.25 percent.
Ten-year Bund yields were 1 basis point higher
at 1.01 percent, having risen from a record low of 0.87 percent
at the end of August.
Other euro zone markets were also little changed, with the
Spanish bond market calmer after a two-day selloff in which
traders pointed to worries that a move for independence in
Scotland may inspire a similar separatist drive in Catalonia.
British Prime Minister David Cameron implored Scots on
Wednesday to shun independence to keep the United Kingdom
"family" intact as he scrambled to stem a steep rise in
secessionist support ahead of the Sept. 18 vote.
Spanish 10-year yields were flat at 2.20
percent, with traders saying some investors were willing to use
the recent sell-off as an opportunity to add to bets that the
ECB's stance will keep yields depressed.
Still, "the noise surrounding next week's Scottish
independence vote and the prospect for next week's bond auctions
render Spanish government bonds vulnerable near-term,"
Commerzbank rate strategists said in a note.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by John Stonestreet)