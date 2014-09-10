* Scotland independence sparks concerns about Spain's
Catalonia
* Spanish bonds on track for their worst week in over a year
* German Bund auction meets solid demand as yields top 1 pct
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Sept 10 Spanish bond yields rose sharply
for a third consecutive day on Wednesday as investors worried
that the push for independence in Scotland may inspire a similar
move in Catalonia, with potentially dire consequences for
Madrid.
Traders cited an unverified online poll conducted by an
independent blogger that gave the "Yes" camp 53.9 percent
support before the Sept. 18 referendum. barker.co.uk/scotlandpoll
Previous surveys from recognised polling institutes showed
the pro-independence voters running neck-and-neck with those who
want the country to remain within the United Kingdom.
Spain's wealthy Catalonia region is planning a vote of its
own in November, with the regional parliament expected to pass a
law calling the referendum later this month. Madrid is expected
to challenge that move in the constitutional court.
Artur Mas, the leader of the northeastern region of 7
million people, told Reuters in an interview he is seeking a
legal formula for a non-binding vote, although Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has said any format is illegal.
Although the circumstances are different from those in
Scotland, where the referendum is recognised by the British
government, investors are still seeking a higher risk premium
due to the uncertainty over the vote in Catalonia.
They fear the Madrid government would struggle to mitigate
the impact of losing the region, which accounts for 20 percent
of Spain's national wealth.
"Catalonia is much more important to Spain than Scotland is
to the UK. It is much bigger and it is a net contributor to
Spain, while Scotland is the other way around," said Sandra
Holdsworth, investment manager at Kames Capital.
"The damage to the remaining Spanish sovereign would be more
serious," said Holdsworth, who has sold Spanish bonds recently.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose 10 basis
points to 2.30 percent, having hit a record low just above 2
percent last week.
This week's jump is the biggest since mid-June 2013. Another
day of similar losses would make it the worst week since the
height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012.
"In the near term it could underperform further, but it
wouldn't surprise me if it rallied if Scotland voted 'No'," said
Alan McQuaid, chief economist at Merrion Stockbrokers.
Seventy-four percent of Catalans want a referendum on
independence according to a Feedback poll for La Vanguardia
newspaper in May. The poll showed 43 percent want independence,
43 percent are opposed and the rest undecided.
BUND AUCTION
Other euro zone yields were also higher, although not by as
much. Ten-year Bund yields rose 2 basis points to 1.02 percent,
with the market still concerned that U.S. interest rate hikes
may come sooner than expected.
A study by the San Francisco Federal Reserve released this
week showed investors underestimated the speed at which the U.S.
central bank may hike interest rates.
"The study ... unnerved investors that markets are too
complacent about the pace of Fed rate hikes," said Nick
Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "It is only
a matter of time before the Fed moves for tighter policy."
But the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy and
the bleak outlook for growth and inflation in the euro zone has
tempered the selling pressure and a sale of new 10-year Bunds
found stronger demand than an auction last month.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)