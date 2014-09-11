* Latest survey shows 53 pct of Scots against independence
* Concerns remain that UK split could inspire Catalans
* Spanish yields on track for biggest weekly rise since 2013
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 11 Spanish bond yields inched up on
Thursday as nervous investors continued to trim holdings before
a Scottish independence vote on Sept. 18, where a victory for
nationalists would fuel demands by Catalonia to break away from
Spain.
Yields had eased earlier after a survey showed late on
Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against
splitting from the United Kingdom. But relief over the poll,
which showed 47 percent planning to vote for independence,
proved temporary.
Circumstances in Scotland are different from those in
Catalonia, where a referendum planned for November is not
recognised by the government in Madrid. But investors had been
unnerved by the potential fallout were the Scots to secede,
driving Spanish bond yields sharply higher this week.
Thousands of people in Catalonia - a region that accounts
for 20 percent of Spain's national wealth - were preparing to
pack the streets of Barcelona on Thursday to demand a vote on
splitting from Spain.
Spanish 10-year yields were up four basis points at 2.31
percent. They had fallen by as much as 7 bps
earlier in the day.
"There's a lot going on with the Scottish referendum and
Spain has been very sensitive to what's happening in Scotland
because of Catalonia, and it remains so," said Alessandro
Giansanti, a strategist at ING.
Some analysts said they expected Spanish yields to keep
fluctuating until the Scots vote. With a number of unverified
polls likely to be released in the run-up to the referendum,
sentiment towards Spanish bonds is likely to remain skittish.
"Should Scotland vote to remain part of the union with the
rest of the United Kingdom, then nervousness on the markets is
likely to dissipate quickly," said Daniel Lenz, a fixed-income
strategist at DZ Bank.
"Long positions in bonds from European peripheral countries,
Spain in particular, would then be more attractive. If Scotland
decides differently, uncertainty is likely to reach new peaks."
Unicredit said it has reduced its overweight position on
peripheral bonds like Italy and Spain. At the same time, it was
turning less bearish on safe-haven German debt, changing
Germany's weighting from -8.5 percent to -5.5 percent.
GREEK EXCHANGE
Italian 10-year yields were also higher at
2.44 percent as the market absorbed 6.96 billion euros of
three-, seven- and 15-year bonds auctioned earlier at record low
yields for Rome.
Analysts said the European Central Bank's expansionary
stance supported demand from investors looking to maximise
returns from bonds in the euro zone periphery, which offer
higher yields than top-rated euro zone bonds.
"Spreads between peripherals and core bonds are still
substantial. Clearly, this still offers some opportunities to
grab yield," said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.
Focus was also on an offer by Greece to top up its recent
three- and five-year bonds by about 1 billion euros and exchange
them for outstanding T-bills instead of cash. The exchange offer
is part of a liability management programme by Athens aimed at
improving the functioning of the secondary bond market, boosting
liquidity and tightening spreads, a government official told
Reuters last month.
Greek 10-year yields were down 4 bps at 5.61
percent.
