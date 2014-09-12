(Updates prices, adds more analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish bond yields rose for a
fifth straight day on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly
rise since mid-2013 as investors worry that Scotland's
independence referendum is emboldening Catalan separatists.
Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of
wealthy Catalonia's capital Barcelona on Thursday to demand the
right to vote on independence from Spain, encouraged by next
week's vote that could split Scotland from the United Kingdom.
The government in Madrid has not recognised a referendum
planned for November in Catalonia -- which accounts for 20
percent of Spain's national wealth -- but some investors have
nevertheless trimmed their exposure to the country's bonds.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 4 basis
points at 2.36 percent, reversing most of last week's fall
triggered by the European Central Bank's surprise monetary
stimulus package. They have risen about 30 basis points over the
week, their biggest weekly rise since mid-June 2013 and
underperformed peripheral euro zone peers.
"By relatively weak ... but nonetheless quite real
(association) the Scottish referendum process is giving rise to
concerns about Catalonia," said Lars Peter Lilleore, chief
income analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"That historical problem could flare up again and for
investors especially in the northern part of Europe that adds a
little bit of uncertainty that they don't think is compatible
with the low yields in Spanish (government bonds)."
FED WATCH
A YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers on Friday
showed Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus
support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said
they did not know how they would vote. But uncertainty is high
after recent surveys showed the "Yes" campaign gaining ground.
Many expect trade in Spanish bonds to remain skittish ahead
of the Scottish vote and as they watch developments in
Catalonia, where the regional government has called a
non-binding referendum on Nov. 9 over whether it should become a
separate state. The Madrid government says the vote is illegal
and cannot go ahead.
This could prove to be a challenging backdrop for bond sales
in Madrid next Thursday, the same day as the Scottish vote.
"We do not expect the rhetoric to get any softer in the next
few weeks, neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona. As a result
headline risk remains substantial going forward and so does the
risk of a temporary Spanish government bond sell-off," RBS
strategists said in a note.
Yields on other euro zone bonds, particularly higher-rated
ones, were also higher on Friday with focus turning to U.S.
retail sales data due later that analysts say could fuel an
earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
A jump in euro zone industrial output in July, after two
months of contraction, raised expectations the currency bloc may
start growing again in the third quarter after stalling in
April-June and helped dampen appetite for low-yielding bonds.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing, were 2 bps up at 1.02 percent with other core
yields up by a similar amount.
Investors are convinced a Fed meeting next Wednesday will
rubber-stamp a shift towards higher interest rates next year
suggested by a study by researchers from the U.S. central bank
this week.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)