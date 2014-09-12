(Updates prices, adds more analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish bond yields rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly rise since mid-2013 as investors worry that Scotland's independence referendum is emboldening Catalan separatists.

Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of wealthy Catalonia's capital Barcelona on Thursday to demand the right to vote on independence from Spain, encouraged by next week's vote that could split Scotland from the United Kingdom.

The government in Madrid has not recognised a referendum planned for November in Catalonia -- which accounts for 20 percent of Spain's national wealth -- but some investors have nevertheless trimmed their exposure to the country's bonds.

Spanish 10-year bond yields were up 4 basis points at 2.36 percent, reversing most of last week's fall triggered by the European Central Bank's surprise monetary stimulus package. They have risen about 30 basis points over the week, their biggest weekly rise since mid-June 2013 and underperformed peripheral euro zone peers.

"By relatively weak ... but nonetheless quite real (association) the Scottish referendum process is giving rise to concerns about Catalonia," said Lars Peter Lilleore, chief income analyst at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"That historical problem could flare up again and for investors especially in the northern part of Europe that adds a little bit of uncertainty that they don't think is compatible with the low yields in Spanish (government bonds)."

FED WATCH

A YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers on Friday showed Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote. But uncertainty is high after recent surveys showed the "Yes" campaign gaining ground.

Many expect trade in Spanish bonds to remain skittish ahead of the Scottish vote and as they watch developments in Catalonia, where the regional government has called a non-binding referendum on Nov. 9 over whether it should become a separate state. The Madrid government says the vote is illegal and cannot go ahead.

This could prove to be a challenging backdrop for bond sales in Madrid next Thursday, the same day as the Scottish vote.

"We do not expect the rhetoric to get any softer in the next few weeks, neither in Madrid nor in Barcelona. As a result headline risk remains substantial going forward and so does the risk of a temporary Spanish government bond sell-off," RBS strategists said in a note.

Yields on other euro zone bonds, particularly higher-rated ones, were also higher on Friday with focus turning to U.S. retail sales data due later that analysts say could fuel an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

A jump in euro zone industrial output in July, after two months of contraction, raised expectations the currency bloc may start growing again in the third quarter after stalling in April-June and helped dampen appetite for low-yielding bonds.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing, were 2 bps up at 1.02 percent with other core yields up by a similar amount.

Investors are convinced a Fed meeting next Wednesday will rubber-stamp a shift towards higher interest rates next year suggested by a study by researchers from the U.S. central bank this week. (Editing by Catherine Evans)