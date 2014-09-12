LONDON, Sept 12 Spanish 10-year yields hit a
three-week high on Friday as strong U.S. retail sales data
exacerbated a sell-off triggered by concerns that Scotland's
independence referendum was emboldening Catalan separatists.
Other euro zone bonds also sold off in the wake of weaker
U.S. Treasuries as the improvement in retail sales in August
strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve might hike
rates earlier than expected.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 11 basis points
to 2.42 percent, the highest in three weeks, according to
Reuters data. Italian and Irish equivalents rose 4-8 bps to
day's highs of 2.50 and 1.87 percent respectively,
while German Bund yields rose 5 bps to a one-month high of 1.097
percent.
"With no clear direction for euro zone bonds, the
correlation with U.S. Treasuries has become more important,"
said Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategist at ING.
"For Spain, what happens in the Scotland independence
referendum is having an impact. Spain is a bit of a different
story, because there is a lot of sensitivity to what is
happening in Scotland around the referendum."
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by John Geddie)