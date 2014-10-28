LONDON Oct 28 European government bond yields
steadied on Tuesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead
of the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and
Wednesday, with the market focus on what policymakers will say
about the path of monetary easing.
The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying
stimulus, and is also likely to reassure markets by restating
its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.
With no major economic data due, German ten-year government
bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 1 basis
point to 0.88 percent at 0728 GMT.
The spread of Italian over Spanish bonds remained at its
widest since February 2012 after Italy's banks showed the
weakest performance in European Central Bank stress test results
released on Sunday.
Italy will test market appetite for its debt on Tuesday with
the offer of 3.5 billion euros ($4.45 bln) of zero coupon and
euro zone inflation-linked bonds.
"No-one is expecting marvellous results after the pressure
on BTPs yesterday following the bank stress test results," said
DZ Bank strategist Chrisian Lenk
"There is a bit more event risk from that auction for the
periphery in general, and Italy specifically."
($1 = 0.7866 euro)
