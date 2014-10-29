LONDON Oct 29 Italian government borrowing
costs edged lower on Wednesday, leading a rally in low-rated
euro zone bonds, after the European Commission gave a tentative
thumbs-up to its 2015 budget.
Italy, like France, has been campaigning for Brussels to
afford them greater fiscal flexibility in order to nurture
fragile economic growth, although their original budget
proposals had to be tweaked.
Strategists said the European Commission's announcement late
on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans
that breached EU rules brought relief to investors.
"In an environment like this where we are lacking demand,
there are more and more doubts about Germany's austerity-driven
stance," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"The market appears more open to giving these countries some
room to breath."
Ten-year Italian yields dropped 4 basis points
to 2.51 percent in early trading. The Spanish equivalents, which
tend to trade in lock step with Italy, also dropped 4 bps to
2.11 percent.
Investor appetite for Italian debt remains tempered by
questions over its banking sector, however, after the country
fared the worst in the ECB's stress tests.
Italy's Monte dei Paschi may seek to delay repaying hundreds
of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance
sheet as it explores strategic options that could include a
merger, chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the periphery, Greek 10-year yields
fell 12 bps to 7.46 percent, while Portugal's were
2 bps lower at 3.35 percent.
In France, where there had also been concerns about its
budget negotiations, 10-year yields fell 1 bp to 1.27 percent
.
Strategists said the price action had been slightly
exacerbated by low volumes with many investors choosing to sit
on their hands ahead of announcement from the U.S Federal
Reserve later on Wednesday.
At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the Fed is
expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus while
restating its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.
"Amid the latest market turmoil and uncertainty about the
market reaction to the end of QE3 we believe the FOMC will opt
for a cautious approach and not dropping the assurance that key
interest rates will remain close to zero for some time yet,"
Commerzbank said in its morning note.
German 10-year bond yields - the benchmark for
euro zone markets - were unchanged at 0.87 percent ahead of an
auction of 10-year paper on Wednesday.
