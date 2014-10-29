* Investors relieved as 2015 budgets pass muster
* Strategists say Italy-Spain yield gap justified
* Auction, bank worries still weigh on Italy's bonds
* Volumes low ahead of landmark U.S. Fed announcement
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 29 Italian government borrowing
costs edged lower on Wednesday, spearheading a rally in
low-rated euro zone bonds, after the European Commission gave a
provisional thumbs-up to Rome's 2015 budget.
Italy, like France, has been at loggerheads with Brussels
over its push for greater fiscal flexibility in order to nurture
fragile economic growth.
Strategists said the European Commission's announcement late
on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans
that breached EU rules brought relief to investors.
"In an environment like this where we are lacking demand,
there are more and more doubts about Germany's austerity-driven
stance," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"The market appears more open to giving these countries some
room to breath."
Ten-year Italian yields dropped 4 basis points
to 2.50 percent, outpacing Spanish equivalents which dropped 1
bps to 2.15 percent.
But some remained uncertain as to whether Italy could close
the yield gap further on Spain. The 10-year spread hit 40 bps
this week - its highest since February 2012.
"I was in the camp of spreads going flat between Italy and
Spain at the beginning of the year, but over recent months the
data flow has really changed," said UniCredit rate strategist
Luca Cazzulani, predicting the 10-year spread would remain
between 30-40bps.
Spain's economy grew by 1.2 percent year-on-year in the
second quarter, while Italy's contracted by 0.2 percent. Spanish
third-quarter GDP data is due on Thursday with Italy's to follow
in mid-November.
Diminishing prospects of a sovereign bond-buying programme
from the European Central Bank have refocused investor attention
on economic divergence in the euro zone, with bankers reporting
a pick-up in relative value trading between member states.
In the near-term, a sale of five- and 10-year bonds from
Italy on Thursday will likely stem any further fall in yields.
Investor appetite for Italian debt also remains tempered by
questions over its banking sector after the country fared the
worst in the ECB's stress tests.
Italy's Monte Paschi may seek to delay repaying hundreds of
millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance
sheet.
Elsewhere in the periphery, Greek 10-year yields
fell 6 bps to 7.51 percent, while Portugal's were
2 bps lower at 3.35 percent.
In France, where there had also been concerns about its
budget negotiations, 10-year yields fell 2 bps to 1.26 percent
.
Strategists said the price action had been slightly
exacerbated by low volumes with many investors sidelined ahead
of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later on Wednesday.
At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the Fed is
expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus while
restating its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.
"In our view, any major tightening of monetary policy
remains a story for the latter half of 2015," said Nick
Gartside, CIO for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"We think the Fed will remain keen to defuse any large scale
market turmoil in the immediate term and will continue to focus
on language that helps to stabilise the markets."
German 10-year bond yields - the benchmark for
euro zone markets - were up 1 bps at 0.88 percent after another
weak German auction of 10-year paper.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Nigel Stephenson)