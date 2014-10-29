* Investors relieved as 2015 budgets pass muster

* Auction, bank worries weigh on Italy's bonds

* Markets cautious before U.S. Fed announcement (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 29 The Italian government's borrowing costs slipped lower on Wednesday to lead a rally in low-rated euro zone bonds, after the European Commission provisionally approved Rome's 2015 budget.

Italy, like France, has been at loggerheads with Brussels over its push for greater fiscal flexibility in order to nurture fragile economic growth.

Strategists said the European Commission's announcement late on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans that breached EU rules brought relief to investors.

"In an environment like this where we are lacking demand, there are more and more doubts about Germany's austerity-driven stance," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. "The market appears more open to giving these countries some room to breath."

Ten-year Italian yields dropped 3 basis points to 2.51 percent, outpacing their Spanish equivalents, which dropped 1 basis point to 2.15 percent.

But some remained uncertain as to whether Italy could close the yield gap further on Spain. The 10-year spread hit 40 bps this week - its highest since February 2012.

"I was in the camp of spreads going flat between Italy and Spain at the beginning of the year, but over recent months the data flow has really changed," said UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani. He predicted the 10-year spread would remain between 30-40bps.

Spain's economy grew by 1.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter; Italy's shrank by 0.2 percent. Spanish third-quarter GDP data is due on Thursday and Italy's in mid-November.

Diminishing prospects of a sovereign bond-buying programme from the European Central Bank have refocused investor attention on economic divergence within the euro zone. Bankers report a pick-up in relative value trading between member states.

In the near term, a sale of five- and 10-year bonds from Italy on Thursday is likely to stem any further fall in yields.

Investor appetite for Italian debt also remains tempered by questions over its banks after they fared the worst in the ECB's stress tests.

Italy's Monte Paschi may seek to delay repaying hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet.

In France, where there had also been concerns about its budget negotiations, 10-year yields were flat at 1.28 percent .

Traders said many investors remained on the sidelines before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision later on Wednesday.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting, the Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus while restating its willingness to wait before raising interest rates.

"In our view, any major tightening of monetary policy remains a story for the latter half of 2015," said Nick Gartside, CIO for fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"We think the Fed will remain keen to defuse any large-scale market turmoil in the immediate term and will continue to focus on language that helps to stabilise the markets."

German 10-year bond yields, the benchmark for euro zone markets, were up 2 bps at 0.89 percent after another weak German auction of 10-year paper. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)