* Fed ends bond-buying, shows confidence in U.S. recovery

* Spain Oct inflation minus 0.2 pct; German inflation at 1300 GMT

* Italy sells up to 7.25 billion euros of bonds (Updates prices, adds German inflation numbers)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 30 German government bond yields fell on Thursday as deflation worries in the euro zone trumped the Federal Reserve's confident tone on the U.S. economic outlook as it ended its bond-buying.

German inflation unexpectedly slowed in October to the weakest since May, following earlier data that showed Spanish consumer prices continue to fall.

The inflation number for the euro zone, out on Friday, is likely to come in well below the 1 percent level that the European Central Bank sees as the danger zone for potential deflation.

"The downside surprise to German inflation further supports the disinflationary/deflation story in the euro zone and will add pressure on the ECB to do more, which is certainly why we are seeing Bunds rally so sharply," said Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard McGuire.

German 10-year Bund yields, the euro zone benchmark, fell 5 basis points to 0.85 percent.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. central bank unexpectedly dropped a reference to labour market slack as "significant" as it ended its programme of bond buying, in a show of confidence on the economy.

It also largely dismissed recent market volatility, saying European growth and low inflation was unlikely to undercut progress towards its unemployment and inflation goals.

As a result, yields on U.S. Treasuries rose roughly 4 basis points on Wednesday, before reversing most of the increase on Thursday, while short-term interest rate futures suggested markets had brought forward their Fed rate hike expectations to September from October next year.

The prospect of the Fed tightening its monetary policy more aggressively saw the yields on peripheral European bonds widen against safe-haven Bunds.

Spanish 10-year yields rose by 3 basis points, while Italian yields fell by 2 basis points, closing some of a recent widening of the premium of Italian over Spanish paper.

"It's not an outperformance of Italy but an underperformance of Spain, which reflects a greater degree of long positions in Spain that are being closed out as risk appetite sours on the back of a more hawkish Fed," said McGuire.

Italy issued 7.2 billion euros of floating rate notes linked to euro zone inflation, as well as five- and 10-year conventional bonds.

Demand was in line with previous auctions, but the five-year yield rose slightly, reflecting the recent weakness in Italian bonds following news that nine domestic banks failed the ECB's stress tests.

Rome has also been criticised for the slow pace of economic reforms needed to boost growth and ease a 2 trillion euro debt burden. Italy's economy is in recession and is one of the underperformers in the region. Spain's expanded by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, data showed on Thursday.

Yields on Greek bonds, the most vulnerable of the peripheral countries, rose by 52 basis points to 8.14 percent.

The German government on Thursday denied a Greek media report that the finance ministers of the two countries had agreed further support for Greece after it exits its bailout.

The prospect of an early exit, which the government is pushing for, and possible parliamentary elections early next year, pushed Greek bonds above 9 percent two weeks ago, and investors remain jittery.

"The market has gone from not really worrying about the politics in Greece, to now worrying about the politics in Greece, and it's all been exacerbated because this is a very thin, small market," said Myles Bradshaw, European strategist at PIMCO, the world's biggest bond investor. (Additional reporting by Michael Urquhart; Editing by Catherine Evans)