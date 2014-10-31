(Updates prices, adds euro zone inflation data)

By Michael Urquhart

LONDON Oct 31 Peripheral European government bond yields fell on Friday as a surprise decision by the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus saw investors pile into riskier assets.

Japan's central bank, worried that inflation is not heading towards its 2 percent target, will accelerate purchases of government bonds and of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.

"Japan's move gives investors some relief knowing that central banks are still there. Now that the Fed has ended QE3 we have another central bank coming in quite aggressively," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

The European Central Bank is also considering further stimulus for the bloc's beleaguered economy as it looks to head off deflation.

Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation edged up to 0.4 percent in October, in line with expectations but still well shy of the central bank's comfort level.

"It's still on the ECB's agenda that inflation could stay too low for too long, but the data is sufficiently stable for the ECB not to react hastily with additional measures," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The ECB is already pumping money into the economy. It started covered bond purchases last week and plans to buy asset-backed securities later this year with a view to fostering lending to businesses.

The yield on 10-year German government bonds, the euro zone benchmark, fell 1 basis point to 0.84 percent at 0812 GMT. Yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell by 5 and 10 basis points respectively.

The narrowing of peripheral spreads over Bunds reverses the widening seen on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the end of its programme of quantitative easing.

The spread between Italy and Spain narrowed to 26 basis points, from a multi-year high above 40 basis points at the start of the week.

Analysts at UniCredit said about 29 billion euros in bond and coupon repayments from Spain might cause Spanish bonds to outperform their Italian counterparts, leading to a widening of the yield spread between the two. The widening could be temporary, however, as Spain is due to issue bonds next week while Italy is not.

Italian bond yields rose in October for their first month this year, while Spanish yields continued their uninterrupted run of decreases. (Editing by Alison Williams)