(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Michael Urquhart and John Geddie
LONDON Oct 31 Peripheral European government
bond yields fell on Friday as a surprise decision by the Bank of
Japan to expand its monetary stimulus saw investors pile into
riskier assets.
Japan's central bank, worried that inflation is not heading
towards its 2 percent target, will accelerate purchases of
government bonds and of exchange-traded funds and real estate
investment trusts.
"Japan's move gives investors some relief knowing that
central banks are still there. Now that the Fed has ended QE3 we
have another central bank coming in quite aggressively," said DZ
Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
The European Central Bank is also considering further
stimulus for the bloc's beleaguered economy as it looks to head
off deflation.
Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation edged up to 0.4
percent in October, in line with expectations but still well shy
of the central bank's comfort level.
"It's still on the ECB's agenda that inflation could stay
too low for too long, but the data is sufficiently stable for
the ECB not to react hastily with additional measures," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
The ECB, which meets next Thursday, is already pumping money
into the economy via long-term bank loans (TLTRO) and asset
purchases. It started buying covered bonds last week and plans
to buy asset-backed securities next month as it looks to expand
its balance sheet back to 2012 levels - around 3 trillion euros.
"The expectations that the ECB will support the market have
stayed very strong, even become stronger," said BlackRock's head
of euro fixed income Michael Krautzberger.
"For the November meeting, I expect the ECB to be slightly
more specific on the objective to increase the balance sheet,
and potentially to stop charging that 10 basis points of extra
spread on the targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO)."
Yields on Italian and Spanish
10-year bonds - the bellwethers for the bloc's fragile southern
states - fell 9 and 6 bps respectively to 2.38 and 2.11 percent
respectively. Bund yields - the euro zone benchmark - were flat
at 0.85 percent.
The narrowing of peripheral spreads over Bunds reverses the
widening seen on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced the end of its programme of quantitative easing.
The spread between Italy and Spain narrowed to 27 basis
points, from a multi-year high above 40 basis points at the
start of the week.
Analysts at UniCredit said about 29 billion euros in bond
and coupon repayments from Spain might cause Spanish bonds to
outperform their Italian counterparts, leading to a widening of
the yield spread between the two. The widening could be
temporary, however, as Spain is due to issue bonds next week
while Italy is not.
Italian bond yields rose in October for their first month
this year, while Spanish yields continued their uninterrupted
run of decreases.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Thomas)