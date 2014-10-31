(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Michael Urquhart and John Geddie

LONDON Oct 31 Peripheral European government bond yields fell on Friday as a surprise decision by the Bank of Japan to expand its monetary stimulus saw investors pile into riskier assets.

Japan's central bank, worried that inflation is not heading towards its 2 percent target, will accelerate purchases of government bonds and of exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.

"Japan's move gives investors some relief knowing that central banks are still there. Now that the Fed has ended QE3 we have another central bank coming in quite aggressively," said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

The European Central Bank is also considering further stimulus for the bloc's beleaguered economy as it looks to head off deflation.

Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation edged up to 0.4 percent in October, in line with expectations but still well shy of the central bank's comfort level.

"It's still on the ECB's agenda that inflation could stay too low for too long, but the data is sufficiently stable for the ECB not to react hastily with additional measures," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The ECB, which meets next Thursday, is already pumping money into the economy via long-term bank loans (TLTRO) and asset purchases. It started buying covered bonds last week and plans to buy asset-backed securities next month as it looks to expand its balance sheet back to 2012 levels - around 3 trillion euros.

"The expectations that the ECB will support the market have stayed very strong, even become stronger," said BlackRock's head of euro fixed income Michael Krautzberger.

"For the November meeting, I expect the ECB to be slightly more specific on the objective to increase the balance sheet, and potentially to stop charging that 10 basis points of extra spread on the targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO)."

Yields on Italian and Spanish 10-year bonds - the bellwethers for the bloc's fragile southern states - fell 9 and 6 bps respectively to 2.38 and 2.11 percent respectively. Bund yields - the euro zone benchmark - were flat at 0.85 percent.

The narrowing of peripheral spreads over Bunds reverses the widening seen on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the end of its programme of quantitative easing.

The spread between Italy and Spain narrowed to 27 basis points, from a multi-year high above 40 basis points at the start of the week.

Analysts at UniCredit said about 29 billion euros in bond and coupon repayments from Spain might cause Spanish bonds to outperform their Italian counterparts, leading to a widening of the yield spread between the two. The widening could be temporary, however, as Spain is due to issue bonds next week while Italy is not.

Italian bond yields rose in October for their first month this year, while Spanish yields continued their uninterrupted run of decreases. (Editing by Alison Williams and Susan Thomas)