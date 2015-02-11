LONDON Feb 11 Portuguese yields edged higher on
Wednesday, with investors making room for a sale of 10-year
bonds, which is likely to attract strong demand as the prospect
of ECB purchases eases the impact of Greece's anti-bailout
stance.
Portugal will offer up to 1.25 billion euros at an auction,
with yields in the secondary market having risen almost half a
percentage point in the past week as a policy stand-off between
Athens and European institutions raised concerns that Greece
might eventually be forced out of the euro zone.
But that rise should be enough to catch the eye of yield
hunters who expect next month's launch of a European Central
Bank programme to buy around 1 trillion euros of government
bonds to floor borrowing costs across the bloc.
While the new Greek government's reversal of measures agreed
with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as
part of its bailout has hammered the markets in Athens,
contagion has so far been contained.
"We look for a smooth auction," Commerzbank rate strategist
Michael Leister said.
Portuguese 10-year yields were almost 3 basis
points higher at 2.59 percent. They still remain close to last
month's record lows of 2.11 percent.
A rise in yields before debt sales is common as investors
sell bonds to make room in their books for the new paper. A dip
in Spanish and Italian yields indicated ongoing investor demand
for the euro zone's high-yielding debt.
The Greek market is expected to remain in a class of its own
and face large swings as long as clashes between Greece and
other European capitals continue.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis makes his debut meeting
with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday when he will
outline demands for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of
Greece's debts to its European partners.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras easily won a vote of
confidence on Tuesday and promised parliament that Greece will
not return to the era of bailouts.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if
Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)