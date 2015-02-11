(Updates with Portuguese auction, new comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON Feb 11 Portuguese yields fell on
Wednesday after a smooth debt sale showed Lisbon was insulated,
at least for now, from the Greek market turmoil triggered by the
new government's anti-bailout stance.
Portugal sold 1.25 billion euros in 10-year bonds at record
low auction yields. Investor demand was almost double the amount
sold.
As the standoff between Greece's Syriza-led government and
European institutions developed last week, Portuguese yields
rose almost half a percentage point off their record lows.
But part of that move was also due to investors selling to
make room in their books for the new bonds.
The rise in yields was enough to catch the eye of yield
hunters who expect next month's launch of a European Central
Bank QE programme to buy around 1 trillion euros of government
bonds to nail borrowing costs across the bloc to the floor.
While the new Greek government's reversal of measures agreed
with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as
part of its bailout has hammered the markets in Athens, the
impact has so far been contained.
In contrast, Portugal has shown it has good access to the
markets after successfully completing its own bailout and plans
to pay IMF loans back early.
"Portugal did a great job decoupling itself from Greece,"
said Jean-Francois Robin, head of rates strategy at Natixis.
"The macroeconomic situation, the debt sustainability in
Portugal doesn't deserve comparison with Greece. If you add to
that quantitative easing from the ECB then you see Portugal is
in a different league than Greece."
Portuguese 10-year yields were 1 basis point
down on the day at 2.55 percent, having traded as high as 2.60
percent just before the auction. Spanish and Italian bond yields
also fell.
The Greek market remained out on its own, with 10-year
yields up 36 basis points at 10.96 percent and three-year yields
up 112 bps at 20.82 percent.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis makes his debut
meeting with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday when he
will outline demands for an end to austerity and a renegotiation
of Greece's debts to its European partners.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras easily won a vote of
confidence on Tuesday and promised parliament that Greece will
not return to the era of bailouts.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if
Greece did not want a new aid programme, "Then that's it."
German Bund yields, the benchmark for the euro
zone, were a tad lower at 0.37 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby
Chopra/Hugh Lawson)