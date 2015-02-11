(Updates with Portuguese auction, new comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON Feb 11 Portuguese yields fell on Wednesday after a smooth debt sale showed Lisbon was insulated, at least for now, from the Greek market turmoil triggered by the new government's anti-bailout stance.

Portugal sold 1.25 billion euros in 10-year bonds at record low auction yields. Investor demand was almost double the amount sold.

As the standoff between Greece's Syriza-led government and European institutions developed last week, Portuguese yields rose almost half a percentage point off their record lows.

But part of that move was also due to investors selling to make room in their books for the new bonds.

The rise in yields was enough to catch the eye of yield hunters who expect next month's launch of a European Central Bank QE programme to buy around 1 trillion euros of government bonds to nail borrowing costs across the bloc to the floor.

While the new Greek government's reversal of measures agreed with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as part of its bailout has hammered the markets in Athens, the impact has so far been contained.

In contrast, Portugal has shown it has good access to the markets after successfully completing its own bailout and plans to pay IMF loans back early.

"Portugal did a great job decoupling itself from Greece," said Jean-Francois Robin, head of rates strategy at Natixis.

"The macroeconomic situation, the debt sustainability in Portugal doesn't deserve comparison with Greece. If you add to that quantitative easing from the ECB then you see Portugal is in a different league than Greece."

Portuguese 10-year yields were 1 basis point down on the day at 2.55 percent, having traded as high as 2.60 percent just before the auction. Spanish and Italian bond yields also fell.

The Greek market remained out on its own, with 10-year yields up 36 basis points at 10.96 percent and three-year yields up 112 bps at 20.82 percent.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis makes his debut meeting with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday when he will outline demands for an end to austerity and a renegotiation of Greece's debts to its European partners.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras easily won a vote of confidence on Tuesday and promised parliament that Greece will not return to the era of bailouts.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "Then that's it."

German Bund yields, the benchmark for the euro zone, were a tad lower at 0.37 percent. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra/Hugh Lawson)