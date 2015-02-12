LONDON Feb 12 Italian bond futures fell on Thursday after Greece and its euro zone creditors failed to agree on a way forward on a new financing deal for the country, and scheduled a new attempt for Monday.

After seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended in the early hours of Thursday, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.

Italian BTP futures were down 29 ticks at 137.29 in early trade. Concerns about Greece were, however, seen having little impact on demand on a debt sale in Rome later in the day as contagion to other peripheral euro zone countries is seen as being contained for now by the European Central Bank's bond buying programme.

German Bund futures, the euro zone market's safe haven, were 17 ticks higher at 158.78.

