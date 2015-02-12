* Italy, Spain, Portuguese yields rise modestly
* Greek concern seen having little impact on Italy debt sale
(Writes through with details, analyst comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Feb 12 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
bonds rose on Thursday after Greece and its euro zone creditors
failed to agree on a way forward on a new financing deal for the
country, and scheduled a new attempt for Monday.
After seven hours of talks in Brussels that ended in the
early hours of Thursday, euro zone finance ministers were unable
to agree even a joint statement on the next steps.
Although the market was not expecting an agreement to be
reached, the lack of a joint statement was seen by some analysts
as signalling that negotiations could be more protracted than
thought.
"It was a disappointing outcome, not because they failed to
agree but that they couldn't even agree on a small basis on
which they could negotiate in the following days to smooth the
way to a meeting on Monday," said Mathias van der Jeugt, a
strategist at KBC Securities.
"So they have to start from scratch on Monday ... and in the
run-up uncertainty should remain and keep Bunds bid and
peripheral spreads under pressure though modestly."
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields were all up 2
basis points at 1.69 percent, 1.65 percent
and 2.58 percent respectively.
Greek equivalents were flat just after trading in the bonds
opened at 0830 GMT.
Concerns about Greece were seen having little impact on a
debt sale in Rome later in the day as contagion to other
peripheral euro zone countries is seen as being contained for
now by the European Central Bank's bond buying programme.
Italy will auction three-, seven- and 15-year bonds.
Peripheral countries have so far met solid demand at bond sales
in the run-up to the ECB programme as investors look to the
lower-rated paper to maximise returns as yields on higher-rated
bonds dwindle.
Yields on German 10-year bonds, the euro zone market's safe
haven, were last 2 bps lower at 0.34 percent.
(editing by John Stonestreet)