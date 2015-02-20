LONDON Feb 20 Yields on peripheral euro zone bonds inched up on Friday, before the region's finance ministers meet to discuss Greece's request for a six-month loan extension to avert potential bankruptcy.

Greece sought the extension of the bailout on Thursday, before a Friday deadline set by the euro zone. But it faces stiff resistance from Germany.

Germany said the Greek proposal was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit Athens to meet the conditions of its 240 billion-euro international bailout.

The brinkmanship has curbed a rally by euro zone bonds in anticipation of the European Central Bank's purchases of sovereign debt, which will begin next month. But many analysts expect a compromise deal will be reached in coming days.

"The market remains relatively nervous, but clearly the recent evolution in peripheral debt markets and also in stocks at the moment favours a positive outcome," said Patrick Jacq, Europe rates strategist at BNP Paribas.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were up 1 basis point at 1.62 percent and 1.56 percent. Portuguese equivalents were flat at 2.27 percent.

Greek 10-year yields were indicated 10 bps higher at 10.32 percent at the start of trading at 0830 GMT.

The stakes are high for Greece. It is rapidly burning through its cash reserves, and the bailout expires Feb. 28. It could be forced out of the euro zone.

Aside from Greece, focus is also on Spain's credit ratings, with Moody's due to review its Baa2 grade after the European market close. Some analysts expect the agency to upgrade its rating.

Spanish bonds have slightly underperformed their Italian peers in recent weeks on concern over the rise of the anti-austerity Podemos party before elections later this year. Citi strategists, however, said a potential ratings upgrade could reverse some of that underperformance. (Editing by Larry King)