(Adds detail, more analyst comments, updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 24 Short-dated Greek bond yields
dropped 4 percentage points and Athens stocks rose to a 2
1/2-month high on Tuesday after the country secured a financial
rescue, averting a possible bankruptcy.
Greek bank stocks rallied to the peaks seen days before the
Syriza party won Jan. 29 elections and triggered fears of
Greece's exit from the euro zone as it vowed to back out of
austerity measures agreed under its international bailout.
Athens was forced to tone down on its demands in a reform
plan presented to its euro zone partners before they signed off
on Tuesday on a four-month extension to funding for Greece.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said although
some reforms proposed by Athens needed fleshing out, they were
enough to justify continuing aid to Greece. [ID:nL5N0VY3VK}
"The markets are celebrating that there's no Grexit at the
end of February," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"... It seems Greece will no longer be in the market focus in a
day or two and everybody will focus back on ECB QE (quantitative
easing)."
Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance
minister, said on Tuesday that creditors will have to consider
more support for Greece when its bailout expires, but that it
was too early to say if a precautionary credit line could be
granted.
Greek 10-year yields fell to a one-month low, down 126 basis
points to 8.89 percent. Three-year yields dropped 402 bps to
12.54 percent -- levels they traded at before the January
election.
Greek five-year credit default swaps fell 92 bps to 1,373
basis points, according to Markit.
The Athens share index rose almost 10 percent to a 2
1/2-month high. Greek banks rose as much as 17
percent, their highest since before the election.
CAUTION
Other lower-rated debt in the euro zone also dipped,
extending falls seen on Monday when Greek markets were shut for
a holiday. Spanish and Italian yields
fell 3 bps to 1.39 and 1.47 percent, respectively.
Portuguese yields dropped 4 bps tot 2.12 percent.
The gaps between Italian and German yields, and Portuguese
and German yields, were at their smallest since May 2010.
Some analysts struck a note of caution on closer scrutiny of
Greece's reform plan.
"There is not a single number or target in that list," said
Ioan Smith, managing director of KCG Europe. "It's nowhere near
close to a structural solution, but the market seems pretty
chuffed about it, and 'hope' is a powerful investment
consideration."
"A lot of these moves will be the result of fast money. With
the day-to-day volatility in Greek markets at the moment, people
are playing the markets daily for a fast return."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa;
Editing by Larry King)