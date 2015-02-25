(Updates into market close)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON Feb 25 Irish 10-year borrowing rates fell below 1 percent for the first time on Wednesday, as debt yields across the euro zone were vanishing before the looming launch of the European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme.

The move cemented Ireland's recovery from the debt crisis and its return to capital markets after exiting an international bailout at the end of 2013.

Portugal, which is likely to be the big winner of the trillion euro programme, was the other country where 10-year yields fell to record lows, with receding fears about Greece leaving the euro zone also helping the market.

Germany sold five-year bonds with auction yields negative for the first time, with investors preferring to park their money in bonds rather than keep it in ECB deposits at a minus 0.20 percent rate.

"Investors are becoming acclimatized to negative yields," said David Tan, head of global rates at JPMorgan Asset Management. "The ECB haven't even begun to buy government bonds and that will further reinforce the current environment."

Irish 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 0.97 percent, while Portuguese yields dropped 8 bps to 2.03 percent.

Ireland and Portugal have been held up by many officials in the euro zone as countries that have stuck to their bailout terms and are now reaping the benefits of austerity and reforms.

Spanish and Italian yields were also a touch lower on the day and just above their record lows. German 10-year Bund yields fell 4 bps to 0.33 percent.

Investors' hunt for higher returns than the miniscule yields offered by top-rated bonds was on show at a strongly-bid auction of 1.5 billion euros of 10-year Portuguese bonds at a fresh record low yield. Spain also saw robust demand in a sale of 7 billion euros worth of 15-year bonds, while Belgium sold $2 billion of three-year dollar-denominated bonds.

The latest kick lower in peripheral yields comes as investors refocus their attention on the ECB outlook after weeks of nervous monitoring of negotiations for a deal to save Greece from financial ruin.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed to extend their financing to Greece for four months, easing fears Athens might leave the 19-nation currency bloc.

"With the Greek drama having found a temporary equilibrium with the approval of the Eurogroup, the market is moving on and preparing for QE," said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at Citi.

"Therefore you go where the yield is with the clear thought that with this huge buyer these extremely high valuations will be maintained and supported."

But Greek yields rose by up to 85 basis points on Wednesday as Germany voiced open doubts about Greece's trustworthiness.

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis also said his country will struggle to make debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank later this year.

A group of hardliners among Germany's ruling conservatives have urged lawmakers to take a tough stance on the loan extension, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday.

Analysts said those headlines were a reminder that Europe's Greek problem has not completely gone away with the agreement of the euro zone finance ministers.

"We have a headache after this bright party we had because none of the problems are solved," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank. (Editing by Toby Chopra)