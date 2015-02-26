* Italy sells five-, 10-year bonds at record low
* Borrowing costs across the bloc hit new troughs
* German seven-year bond yields turn negative
LONDON, Feb 26 Italy sold debt at a record-low
cost on Thursday and borrowing costs across the euro zone
tumbled to new troughs as investors stocked up before the launch
of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme in
March.
With Greek risks fading after Athens agreed a bailout
extension with its international creditors this week, attention
has returned to the ECB's trillion euro programme.
Ten-year yields in Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Italy,
France, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands all hit lows - and
seven-year yields in Germany fell below zero for the first time.
Hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it may push back on
a rate hike and upcoming data expected to show the world's
largest economy heading into deflation also eased investor
nerves of buying at these rock-bottom yields.
"Risk in Europe remains buoyant," said Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.
"That is not about to change just yet, with the prospect of
ECB QE and a hesitant Fed the perfect backdrop for holding
carry."
Italy followed in Germany and Portugal's tracks on Wednesday
by selling five- and 10-year debt at record lows. In total, Rome
raised 8.75 billion euros ($10 billion) from three bonds, the
top of its planned issue range.
The country's borrowing costs dropped further after the
sale, with 10-year yields down around 11 basis
points at a record low of 1.35 percent.
Spain's equivalent debt, which tends to trade in tandem with
Italy's, also fell 11 bps to 1.26 percent, a shade above the
1.25 percent low hit just after the ECB announced in January
that it was preparing a scheme to buy 60 billion euros of bonds
a month.
The gap between Spanish 10-year yields and the German
benchmark fell below 1 percent for the first time since early
2010.
"We remain invested in the so-called periphery because of
what the ECB is doing and...because I foresee inflation will
continue to fall, said Torgeir Hoien, portfolio manager at
Skagen Tellus.
In further signs that the ECB may actually struggle to prise
bonds from investors, Hoien said he had no plans to sell yet
with central bank demand alone expected to push yields even
lower.
Most other euro zone equivalents were three to 10 basis
points lower on the day with only Greece - the lowest-rated debt
in the bloc - bucking the trend.
In Germany, seven-year yields dipped around three basis
points to hit a new trough of -0.01 percent. Ten-year yields -
the euro zone benchmark - were four bps lower at 0.29 percent.
