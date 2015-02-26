* Italy sells five-, 10-year bonds at record low
* Borrowing costs across the bloc hit new troughs
* German seven-year bond yields turn negative
(Updates prices, adds fresh analyst comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 26 Italy sold debt at a record-low
cost on Thursday and borrowing costs across the euro zone
tumbled to new troughs as investors stocked up before the launch
of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme.
With Greek risks fading after Athens agreed a bailout
extension with its international creditors this week, attention
has returned to the ECB's trillion euro quantitative easing (QE)
programme that kicks off in March.
Ten-year yields in Germany, Ireland, Portugal, Italy,
France, Austria, Finland and the Netherlands all hit new lows.
Seven-year yields in Germany fell below zero for the first time.
Month-end related buying with index-tracking investors
balancing portfolios and hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve
that it may push back an expected rate hike also eased investor
nerves about buying at such rock-bottom yields.
"The momentum is still very strong and it should carry over
into tomorrow," said David Schnautz, an interest rate strategist
at Commerzbank.
"As long as we keep mulling over QE, (bond buying provides)
the path of least resistance, thus expectations are still for a
very firm market here and any setbacks should still be very
shallow."
Italy followed in Germany and Portugal's tracks on Wednesday
by selling five- and 10-year debt at record lows. In total, Rome
raised 8.75 billion euros ($10 billion) from three bonds, the
top of its planned issue range.
Italy's borrowing costs dropped further after the sale, with
10-year yields down around 13 basis points at 1.33
percent.
Spain's equivalent debt, which tends to trade in tandem with
Italy's, fell 12 bps to 1.251 percent, matching the low hit just
after the ECB announced in January it was preparing a scheme to
buy 60 billion euros of bonds a month.
The gap between Spanish 10-year yields and the German
benchmark fell below 1 percent for the first time since early
2010.
"We remain invested in the so-called periphery because of
what the ECB is doing and ... because I foresee inflation will
continue to fall," said Torgeir Hoien, portfolio manager at
Skagen Tellus.
In further signs that the ECB may actually struggle to prise
bonds from investors, Hoien said he had no plans to sell yet
with central bank demand alone expected to push yields even
lower.
Most other euro zone equivalents were three to 10 basis
points lower on the day, with only Greece -- the lowest-rated
debt in the bloc -- bucking the trend.
In Germany, seven-year yields dipped around three basis
points to hit a new trough of -0.01 percent. Ten-year yields --
the euro zone benchmark -- were 2 bps lower at 0.30 percent,
having hit a low of 0.285 percent earlier.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Gareth Jones)