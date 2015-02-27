* German data due at 1300 GMT, euro zone on Monday

LONDON, Feb 27 German bond yields bounced off record lows on Friday after data from some pockets of the euro zone showed inflation prospects, although still subdued, may not be as bad as previously thought.

Consumer prices in Spain fell 1.2 percent on an annual basis in January, compared with a fall of 1.3 percent in a Reuters poll. Italian inflation surprisingly rose 0.1 percent, compared with expectations of minus 0.3 percent.

German data was due at 1300 GMT, while figures for the whole euro zone were due on Monday.

Long-term inflation expectations - as measured by the five-year, five-year breakeven forward which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020 - rose 5 basis points on the data to 1.62 percent.

That was above a record low of 1.48 percent hit before the ECB announced its plans for a trillion-euro bond buying programme due to start next month. But it remained well below levels of just above 2 percent where breakeven forwards trade when inflation expectations are considered to be anchored.

"It looks like inflation will remain in negative territory but maybe the worst has been seen already in terms of the deflation scare in the euro land," RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

"But there are still pockets of deflation in the euro area. Bund yields are going to remain low for some time."

German 10-year Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, were 4 basis points higher on the day at 0.34 percent, having hit a record low of 0.285 percent on Thursday.

Other similar-dated euro zone bond yields, apart from Greece's, were near a tad higher but also close to their troughs and below 2 percent.

The latest kick lower in yields was caused by expectations that banks, pension funds and insurers would be reluctant to sell their bonds when the ECB comes knocking, forcing the central bank to overpay.

Other asset managers are also reluctant to sell as they expect yields to fall further.

"If I sell to the ECB, what do I buy?" said Guido Barthels, CIO of Luxembourg-based Ethenea.

"If I sell to the ECB, what do I buy?" said Guido Barthels, CIO of Luxembourg-based Ethenea.

"When I reach my targets, then we can talk. That is 10-year yields sub 0.5 percent in Italy and Spain and sub 1 percent in Portugal."