LONDON, March 4 German bond yields rose on
Wednesday before final data on euro zone manufacturing activity
but the market's pull-back is seen tempered by the prospect of
imminent European Central Bank quantitative easing.
Data released earlier showed activity in China's services
sector grew modestly last month and orders rose at their
quickest pace in three months.
Focus is also on U.S. private sector hiring numbers later in
the day, a precursor to the market-moving non-farm payrolls
report on Friday which will give the latest temperature on the
pace of economic recovery in the world's biggest economy.
Data from the euro zone has broadly beat forecasts so far
this year and the final readings of euro zone manufacturing for
February come after Tuesday's strong German retail sales report
that prompted a rebound in German yields from record lows hit
last week.
German 10-year yields, which set the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, were up 2 basis points at 0.38
percent, off an all-time low of 0.285 percent.
"We see the core underperforming led by Germany and on the
other hand slightly better performance of the weaker EMU bonds
helped by more optimistic data but I don't think we will see a
major negative surprise from the final PMIs this morning," said
DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.
"Investors maybe are scaling back a little bit their
positioning ahead of tomorrow's ECB meeting and some are having
more positive views on Friday's U.S. data ... Nevertheless I
don't see this as a major reversal."
The ECB is expected to give operational details of its
trillion euro securities purchases at its policy meeting on
Thursday. The programme is due to start this month and although
the rally that pushed yields on Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
yields to record lows on Monday has paused as investors wait for
QE details, underlying sentiment remains firm.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields were a touch up on
the day at 1.33 percent, 1.40 percent
and 1.94 percent, respectively,
slightly off Monday's troughs.
Greek yields were indicated flat after the leftist-led
government in Athens insisted it will not run out of money this
month or soon and has promised to detail its reform plans at a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers next Monday.
Despite agreeing a four-month extension to its bailout, the
euro zone is wary of giving Athens any more financial help until
it is sure it will meet its commitments under that programme.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Toby Chopra)