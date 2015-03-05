* Euro zone periphery yields: link.reuters.com/byk48v
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 5 Euro zone borrowing costs lurked
around record lows on Thursday, with investors holding their
bonds tight as the European Central Bank put the final touches
to its trillion-euro asset-buying programme.
German two-year yields were minus 0.20 percent,
in line with the ECB's deposit rate as markets were unsure
whether the bond-buying scheme would include assets that yield
less than the rate at which the ECB effectively funds itself.
The main concern is the ECB's ability to meet its monthly
target to buy 60 billion euros of assets, mostly government
bonds. Banks want the bonds as liquidity buffers as regulators
are not asking lenders to set aside cash for government debt as
they do for other assets perceived as riskier. Pension funds and
insurers need the bonds to match their long-term liabilities.
"It will be quite difficult for the ECB to buy bonds," said
Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank.
German Bund yields were flat at 0.385 percent,
exactly 10 basis points above their record lows. Spanish
and Italian 10-year yields fell 2
bps each to 1.29 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively - both
less than 10 bps above their troughs.
"Everybody is aware of the scarcity problem," said Lauri
Haelikkae, fixed income strategist at SEB. "The market seems
confident that ... yields will fall further."
The likely sellers of bonds to the ECB would be asset
managers that hold debt maturing in 5-10 years, those who have
the flexibility to invest in other assets and outside
low-yielding Europe as well as the hedge funds that have bought
the bonds already anticipating they would sell to the ECB.
"It is quite true that some holders are not going to sell
... but as a global fund manager, when yields are negative I am
a happy seller," said Christoph Kind, head of asset allocation
at Frankfurt Trust.
Charles Diebel, head of macro strategy, fixed income at
Aviva Investors told the Reuters Global Markets Forum community
the Swiss National Bank, which has accumulated significant
amounts of euro zone bonds in its failed attempt to keep the
franc weak, could be eager to sell if the currency remained
relatively stable.
"There is a clear consensus in the street that there will
not be enough free float in most of the member state bond
markets to satisfy the buying," Diebel said.
"But I am cautious on this. We know the SNB has a large
amount of assets that it could start to let go if their currency
remains broadly stable and likewise we are seeing some
divestment of reserves by ACBs (Asian central banks)."
NEGATIVE YIELDS
Other uncertainties ahead of the ECB's meeting in Cyprus on
Thursday include the start date of the programme and the freedom
that national central banks have in choosing the bonds they buy.
If the German Bundesbank has any say over what it buys the
expectation is that it would be reluctant to buy bonds with
negative yields or long-term bonds that are riskier than
short-dated ones. The ECB only plans to cover 20 percent of the
programme, with the rest being the responsibility of each
country's central bank.
Frankfurt Trust's Kind expected the ECB to keep any details
as vague as possible to give itself maximum flexibility.
Portuguese bonds are likely to benefit the most from the
ECB's quantitative easing programme.
While Portugal's total debt is one of the highest in the
bloc, having been bailed out by the International Monetary Fund
and the European Union during the debt crisis, its stock of
marketable bonds is relatively small. The ECB is likely to scoop
up between a fifth and a quarter of the Portuguese debt market.
Portuguese 10-year bond yields were little
changed at 1.89 percent, having traded just below 18 percent
three years ago.
Compounding the feeling that Greece is on the fringes of the
euro zone, Greek debt is unlikely to be part of the ECB's
programme at least until July. The QE scheme is designed so that
the ECB does not own more than a third of a country's debt
market, which is already the case in Greece.
