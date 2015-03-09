* Traders say have started selling bonds to central banks

* Belgian, French, Dutch yields fall furthest

* Greek debt suffers on funding fears

* Low-rated bonds lag rally on QE launch (Updates prices, adds comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 9 Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as the European Central Bank and the bloc's national central banks began buying bonds under a 1 trillion euro money-printing programme.

Belgian debt led a broad-based rally as traders said its central bank was among those to which they had already sold bonds.

The ECB said it had started purchases under the quantitative easing programme, alongside national central banks. It has pledged to spend 60 billion euros a month buying mostly government bonds until September 2016 or until euro zone inflation is pushed back towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The ECB will publish a breakdown from next Monday of the overall amount spent and once a month give fuller details, breaking purchases down by country and giving the average maturities of the bonds purchased.

"It is clear they are in and buying," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank.

German 10-year yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell 6 basis points to 0.34 percent, while Dutch and French equivalents fell 7 bps to 0.38 percent and 0.57 percent respectively. Belgian yields fell the most, down 8 bps at 0.56 percent.

Traders said they had sold bonds to the national central banks of each of those countries.

Yields on low-rated debt, expected to have the most potential to perform under QE, slightly lagged the rally seen in these top-rated bonds.

Greece was the only country not to see borrowing costs fall, as euro zone officials played down reform plans submitted by Athens to its international creditors in a bid to secure urgently needed funds.

Should Brussels ultimately reject Greece's proposals, the country could call a referendum or have early elections, its finance minister said on Sunday.

Euro zone finance ministers are meeting on Monday in Brussels to discuss the pledged reforms, with Athens expected to run out of cash later this month.

Three-year Greek yields rose over 1 percentage point to 15.5 percent -- the highest level seen in more than two weeks.

Analysts said the fears around Greek funding was one reason why other low-rated euro zone debt had slightly lagged the broader rally, while others said it was because their central banks did not appear to be active buyers in the market yet.

Italian 10-year yields dipped 3 bps to 1.29 percent , with Spain's 2 bps lower at 1.22 percent and Portugal's down 1 bps at 1.76 percent.

Due to its relatively small stock of marketable bonds, Portugal is expected to be one of the big winners under QE.

Italy and Spain are also expected to perform well relative to Germany because their higher yields will still attract investment. (Editing by Catherine Evans)