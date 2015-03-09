* Traders say have started selling bonds to central banks

* Belgian, French, Dutch yields fall furthest

* Greek debt suffers on funding fears

* Low-rated bonds lag rally on QE launch (Adds detail)

By John Geddie

LONDON, March 9 Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday as the European Central Bank and the bloc's national central banks began buying bonds under a one trillion euro money-printing programme.

Core debt led a broad-based rally as traders said German, Belgian, Finnish, Austrian, Dutch and French central banks were among those to which they had already sold bonds though they said sizes were relatively modest.

The ECB says it will spend 60 billion euros a month buying mostly government bonds until September 2016 or until euro zone inflation is pushed back towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The Bank of Italy said it and the ECB would buy a total of 150 billion euros of Italian sovereign bonds under the programme. The ECB will publish a breakdown from next Monday of the overall amount spent and once a month give fuller details, breaking purchases down by country and giving the average maturities of the bonds purchased.

"It was the core and semi-core central banks that were the most visible early on this morning in terms of activity and that is where we have seen the most impact on prices," Cantor Fitzgerald senior analyst, Owen Callan, said.

"But they have been mindful and they don't want to have too much impact on the market."

German 10-year yields - the bloc's benchmark - fell 9 basis points (bps) to 0.31 percent, while Dutch and French equivalents fell 9-10 bps to 0.35 percent and 0.54 percent respectively. Belgian yields were also 9 down bps at 0.55 percent.

Euro bond dealers said buying was across maturities, and included debt with negative yields. Sizes ranged from 10-25 million euros, according to two traders, while a third said Germany's Bundesbank was asking for price quotes for 30-year Bunds in sizes of 20-25 million euros.

"It has just started, they seem to be taking it pretty easy but they have one and a half years to implement this programme," said one of the dealers.

PERIPHERY LAGS

Yields on low-rated debt, expected to have the most potential to perform under the quantitative easing (QE) programme, slightly lagged the rally seen in these top-rated bonds.

Greece was the only country not to see borrowing costs fall, as euro zone officials played down reform plans submitted by Athens to its international creditors in a bid to secure urgently needed funds.

Should Brussels ultimately reject Greece's proposals, the country could call a referendum or have early elections, its finance minister said on Sunday.

Euro zone finance ministers ended a meeting on Monday in Brussels to discuss the pledged reforms and said progress must be made now. An EU official said ministers would not publish a joint statement on the issue.

Three-year Greek yields rose more than one percentage point to 15.79 percent, the highest level seen in more than two weeks.

Analysts said the fears around Greek funding was one reason why other low-rated euro zone debt had slightly lagged the broader rally, while others said it was because their central banks did not appear to be active buyers in the market yet.

Italian 10-year yields fell 4 bps to 1.28 percent , with Spain's 2 bps lower at 1.23 percent and Portugal's down 1 bps at 1.76 percent .

Due to its relatively small stock of marketable bonds, Portugal is expected to be one of the big winners under QE. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Louise Ireland)