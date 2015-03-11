* Italy, Spain 30-year yields below 2 pct
* Traders say central bank orders tiny and frequent
* German 30-year yields fall below U.S. 2-years
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia and John Geddie
LONDON, March 11 Euro zone bond yields kept
falling on Wednesday as the European Central Bank hoovered up
government debt across the currency union at a rate matching its
trillion-euro commitment over 1-1/2 years.
In the first three days of buying by the ECB and the bloc's
national central banks - collectively known as the Eurosystem -
traders said orders were tiny and frequent, allowing smaller
trading desks to chip in some bonds and widening the pool.
National central banks from the euro zone's top-rated
countries were more active than those rated lower, and the
purchases were spread across all the maturities in the 2-to-30
year eligible segment of the market, traders said.
Traders said Italian and Spanish central banks were more
active on Wednesday than in the previous two days, as 30-year
borrowing costs in both countries fell below 2 percent for the
first time.
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said buying these
higher-yielding peripheral bonds was the best way for investors
to profit from quantitative easing.
"At some point economic data will improve and core yields
should rise, whereas periphery will outperform on the way down
and in a sell-off."
Top-rated German 10-year yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 3 bps to a new
record low of 0.193 percent. Italian and Spanish equivalents
were down 9 bps at 1.13 and 1.10 percent. Most other euro zone
bond yields were at or close to record lows.
"In the euro area, all government bond yields are
approaching the new effective floor, the European Central Bank's
deposit rate of -0.20 percent," said Markus Allenspach, head of
fixed income research at Julius Baer, referring to the ECB's
rule that it cannot buy bonds yielding less than the deposit
rate.
"The downtrend of yields is virulent and will continue."
The main sellers have been the banks that have accumulated
inventories of bonds following recent debt sales by governments.
But some overseas investors, mainly from the United States,
appeared late on Tuesday and were expected again later on
Wednesday.
ECB President Mario Draghi said half of the euro zone bonds
were held by overseas investors, who would be more likely to
sell than the locals, who need to keep hold of the bonds for
regulatory reasons.
Traders said the average size of the orders was 15-20
million euros, less than half of that seen at the height of the
euro zone debt crisis during the ECB's first bond-buying scheme,
the Securities Markets Programme (SMP).
SCARCITY
ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said the Eurosystem bought 3.2
billion euros of government bonds on Monday.
"After two days of Eurosystem purchases, it appears that the
amounts are close to what we would expect on a daily basis if
the ECB is targeting 60 billion euros on a monthly basis, after
a slow start early Monday," Societe Generale strategists said in
a note.
"We wouldn't be surprised if next Monday the Eurosystem has
managed to buy 10 billion in cash terms this week," they said.
Coeure also sought to allay concerns that the ECB would
struggle to implement its quantitative easing (QE) programme,
saying: "We may face a scarcity of bonds, but we won't face a
shortage."
That "scarcity" is the main reason why the magnitude of the
moves in the bond market took many by surprise.
German 30-year yields fell a further 6 bps on
Wednesday to 0.66 percent, below two-year U.S. yields
, which were 0.70 percent.
The U.S./German 30-year yield spread has ballooned to 206
bps from 126.6 bps on Jan. 21, the day before the ECB announced
its QE plans, according to Reuters data.
"There is an imbalance between demand and supply which keeps
pushing yields lower," BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq
said.
"That is not surprising. What is surprising is the magnitude
of the move. It is a massive, huge move and this is not due to
economic fundamentals. This is clearly QE."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ruth Pitchford)