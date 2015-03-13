LONDON, March 13 The rally in euro zone bonds paused on Friday as some investors booked profits after the first week of central bank buying drove yields to record lows.

Yields on peripheral euro zone bonds remained pinned near record lows as investors assessed the debut of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme that will inject about 1 trillion euros into the economy in the next 19 months.

The ECB bought about 10 billion euros in assets in the first three days of the programme, with an average maturity of nine years, one of its top policymakers said on Thursday. The bank will publish details of the size of the purchases every Monday.

Some investors were inclined to book profits before the weekend -- particularly in core bonds where yields have dwindled near zero -- and ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week which might signal whether it will hike interest rates by mid-year, analysts said.

Any pause in the bond rally was, however, seen as temporary as central bank buying continues apace.

"It looks like the market might be entering a period of consolidation but any pause in the rally is likely to be shortlived because the demand/supply picture remains very favourable for euro area bonds," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.

German 10-year yields were 1.5 basis points up at 0.27 percent, having hit a low of 0.188 on Tuesday -- almost half their levels at the start of the week.

Italian and Spanish equivalents were also touch higher at 1.14 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, not far from all-time troughs.

"It's quite clear that the ECB has aggressively launched sovereign QE, front loading its programme and signalling its determination to expand its balance sheet and restore price stability over the medium term," Stamenkovic said.

"Within an environment where rates are low globally and many central banks are cutting rates, investors are pushing down the yield curve to improve their returns."

Yields on long-dated bonds are expected to fall faster than shorter-dated bonds under quantitative easing, as buying from central banks forces more investors to move out along the curve in search of returns.

It now costs Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, about four times less than it costs the United States to borrow over 30 years.

"This is not a market for subtlety and we have been advocating being long 30-year paper in particular, and even in outright terms -- where we thought and still think there are significant sized returns to be made," Citi strategists said in a note. (Editing by Toby Chopra)